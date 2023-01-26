"Everyone sacrificed something but I've never heard anyone complain about it at all."
Bedgerabong Public School Principal Paul Faulkner was speaking of the incredible lengths families, school staff, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service volunteers went to to keep their kids connected through as major flooding isolated their community for months on end.
The last road between Forbes and Bedgerabong closed on September 14, and did not open until December 14, and many local and rural roads to farms were cut off for much longer.
Our Rural Fire Service volunteers stepped up to ferry teachers through the floodwaters to the school week after week, until it became too dangerous to do so and resources were desperately needed elsewhere.
They were even flown out by helicopter to reconnect with the community at one point - you can read more about the efforts made by all here.
Forbes Shire Council General Manager Steve Loane, reading from Paul's nomination, said his collaboration with emergency services ensured stability and normality for many children.
"This person's humour and positive nature has contributed significantly to the wellbeing of the community during difficult, stressful and isolated times," he read.
"Their dedication,commitment and example encourages us to uphold the "FISH" philosophy to choose our attitude, make someone's day, be there and be playful."
Paul has been at Bedgerabong for 23 years, serving the small school of Corinella before that.
"I've been fortunate to be mentored as well by some wonderful, strong and community-minded people," he said in accepting the award on Friday night.
"You don't achieve anywhere in life without a good team around you and at Bedgerabong we have a very good team so this tonight is to all of Bedgerabong, not just me, thank you very much."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.