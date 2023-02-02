What's on in Forbes, what's coming up this month

Friday, February 3
A massive fundraiser auction for Eugowra is at Parkes' Coachman Hotel from 6.30pm on Friday, February 3. Numerous high money items are set to go under the hammer, there'll be entertainment by Greg Hush and play equipment for the kids. There'll be plenty of lucky door prizes too.
February 1 to 12
The Forbes Seniors Festival is coming up fast with plenty of things to try: take a Tai Chi class at Town Hall from 10.30am Tuesday; visit the Family History room, behind the library, between 10am and midday Wednesday; join Cherie for yoga at Town Hall from 10am on Thursday. There's an art class - mixed media, introducing abstracts - at Northside Chapel from 1pm Wednesday 8th and a mystery bus tour from 7.30am Friday the 10th, with registrations essential for both by phoning 6850 2300.
Join the Forbes Tennis Club for a free family fun evening. Bring your racquet, your family and friends and enjoy a social evening of tennis, activities, barbecue and drinks. It's on from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at the club, 2-20 Church Street, support by Boys to the Bush, Forbes Shire Council and Town and District Tennis Club. For further information or to RSVP contact Peter Clifton 0403 335 205 or Cassandra Tyack 0417 426 973.
Rotary Ipomoea markets are at Lions Park, by beautiful Lake Forbes, from 8am to 12.30pm. The cost for a site remains at $20 for 3m x 3m or $30 for larger sites. Gates to the venue will open at 7am for stallholders to set up. New stallholders are always welcome. Contact Helen ph 0427 201 445. From 8am come down and browse, or get some breakfast.
The Bedgerabong Picnic Races return with picnic racing, fashions on the field, live music and fun for the whole family. Marquee sites are available if you'd like to take a group out for the day, racing starts about 1.30pm and there'll be kids entertainment and foot races for all after the horses. Get your tickets online through 123tix.com.au
March 3
Forbes Shire Council's annual pool party for the International Day of People with Disability is on March 3 at the Forbes Olympic Pool. his event will feature pool activities, a free BBQ, participation certificates for all participants, sensory stalls, face painting and music workshops. Council is offering funding for transport, contact community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 02 6850 2300. RSVP by Friday 10 February 2023 to community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Saturday, March 18
Eugowra's annual over 35s masters rugby league tournament is coming to Spooner Oval in 2023, with teams signing up in great numbers already. This is going to be a great community day with music, food and fundraising for the flood-affected Eugowra community.
