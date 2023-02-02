What's on in Forbes, what's coming up this month

The Forbes Seniors Festival is coming up fast with plenty of things to try: take a Tai Chi class at Town Hall from 10.30am Tuesday; visit the Family History room, behind the library, between 10am and midday Wednesday; join Cherie for yoga at Town Hall from 10am on Thursday. There's an art class - mixed media, introducing abstracts - at Northside Chapel from 1pm Wednesday 8th and a mystery bus tour from 7.30am Friday the 10th, with registrations essential for both by phoning 6850 2300.