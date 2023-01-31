Shine powers home on back-nine as golfers relish hot day on course

John Cutler is one who finishes most often in the also rans, but this week he was determined to head the field. And that he did with the best score of the day - 45 points. The single 1-pointers in each half were smothered by a couple of 4-pointers and numerous 3-pointers. But for a bit of fatigue on the last hole to record only a 1-pointer he may have been on an even higher cloud.