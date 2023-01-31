Shine powers home on back-nine as golfers relish hot day on course

By Short Putt
With the forecast for hot conditions on Saturday many of the golfers got onto the course early to beat the heat. This worked well for some of the prize winners, but there is always an exception to the rule.
On Saturday the men's competition was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Rob Allen Transport. Many players used the forecast conditions to snaffle a cart or at least a ride in one. However, among the early starters in the field of 72 golfers there were diehard walkers who enjoyed the walk in the cooler conditions.
The Division 1 was won by Barry Shine with 44 points. He started well with a par on the 1st hole and used the front-9 to warm up. His back-9 was a powerhouse of golf with a predomination of 3-pointers on his card.
Runner-up was Jason Mallon (41 pts) who played in the last group of the day. His scoring was quite consistent on both halves, with only one 1-pointer on each half, when the 3rd and 11th holes brought him undone.
The Division 2 had a number of high scorers, with the best of those being the winner. That went to Jonathon Cutler with the day's best of 45 points. It was a case of 'the Midas touch' as every hole, except the 2nd, produced an excellent result. His highlight was the birdie on the 15th hole, for four points.
Runner-up was Seb Simmons on 43 points. Seb is new to the club and enjoying the hospitality of Forbes and the golf course. He was a bit up-and-down through the day, but his '24' on the front-9 carried him through an average back-9. No doubt his handicap will drop markedly.
The ball sweep went to 37 points on count back, going to: 41 - L Fraser, L Little; 40 - J Reid, P Dawson; 39 - T Howe, W O'Niell, J Zannes, C Hanrahan; 38 - J Coulthurst, C Moore, T Morgan, R Murray, D Lickess, A Grierson, Alf Davies; 37 - N Morrison, F Hanns, B Thomas, B Slack-Smith and K Herbert.
The visitors included: M Murname (Horizons), L Whitfield (Future), N Morrison (Dubbo) and J Hope-Hodgetts (Moruya). They all had a smattering of success.
The NTP's went to: 9th - B Clarke, 18th - R Murray. The comforting breeze may have affected the opportunity for 2's as there were only six scored, with the 9th yielding the most. Only Brian Clarke managed to turn his NTP into a '2'. Of particular note was the effort by Josh Coulthurst. He was the only player to score a par on each of the par-3's, but unfortunately none yielded a '2'.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin, played on the 3rd hole, was almost over before it started. Playing in the first group, Neil McMillan put his shot to 1.04 metres. He made his '2' easily. For the remainder of the day it needed a superb shot to get inside him, which obviously no-one did. However, this good fortune unsettled Neil, as he had a few 'roughies' then a run of eight bogeys on the back-9 which ensured he finished well back.
The hot weather meant that players were out early and scurried home to the comfort of the 'AC'. Consequently, they avoided the eagle eye of the reporter, but there are a few stories to tell.
While we look to the achievements of the established players in recording a commanding score, we do have a quiet achiever among us. Liam Fraser is under the wing of Richard Smith and his group, and is showing good improvement.
Being a new starter he has a way to go yet to post a club championship, but the steady play he displayed on Saturday will get him there soon enough. His 41 points was compiled without a 'miss', included a 4-pointer on the last and numerous 3-pointers along the way. Just like Frank Donohoe - steady as she goes.
John Cutler is one who finishes most often in the also rans, but this week he was determined to head the field. And that he did with the best score of the day - 45 points. The single 1-pointers in each half were smothered by a couple of 4-pointers and numerous 3-pointers. But for a bit of fatigue on the last hole to record only a 1-pointer he may have been on an even higher cloud.
As usual there were some players having to play recovery golf. Ecky Dawson was dismayed to see his approach to the 6th green snaffled by the trees on the left and bounce with a loud crack onto the 12th rough area. He hoisted a wedge along the sides of the pines and over the gum tree, landing just short of the green. The resulting par was a fair result.
Bob Borger made a return to the golf scene, but probably wished he stayed at home. It is not usual for a player to record a dreaded "Sh..k" on every hole, but Bob tried his best to achieve that. He did however manage to keep his final score in the mid-20's.
Terry Griffiths was one to dice with danger. His tee shot off the 7th finished on the 11th fairway. He ventured out to play his shot, only to espy a group playing towards him. It was a case of step out from the trees, take a look, scurry back in. This was repeated three times until finally he could play his shot.
One player who had no trouble with dodging competitors was Head Pro Adam - he simply bombed the ball down the fairway. On the 5th he finished only a few metres short of the green. It was not an easy day though, as he book-ended the front-9 with 1-pointers and had another couple on the back-9, resulting in an even-par round.
Here is the News:
A reminder to all that the first round of the CWDGA Pennants competition will be held on Sun 5 Feb, at Forbes. This means that the course will be closed for Sunday morning, with Social and Sixes play available from approximately 1 pm onwards.
The Summer Sixes comp is rolling along nicely, and is nearing the end of the round-robin series. With four rounds to go until the Finals series, only one group has a clear leader with the other three groups running neck and neck.
And don't forget the Mizuno Equipment Demo Day on Feb 16 at Forbes. Call Adam or the Pro Shop if you are interested in this gear and put your name down.
It is crystal ball time:
On Sat 4 Feb the mens comp is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Terry Bros Carpets. A Stableford Medley can be played on the Sunday afternoon once the course opens.
The following weekend we have an Individual Stableford on Saturday and a Stableford Medley on Sunday. That should help in the hotter weather.
Veteran golfers from Forbes had no reason to actually take the day off last Thursday to play in the twin-towns weekly competition as it was Australia Day but they did. In fact, 14 of them while not one player from Parkes was in attendance.
With the Forbes course showing improvement each week all reported enjoying their hit in the morning hours where Alf Davies showed his best in posting a two over par 74 for 39 points.
Les Little wasn't far behind as was Peter Barnes with both recording 38 points where Les was runner-up on a count-back.
Nearest the pins, 9th Steve Edwards (B grade), 18th Alf Davies (A grade). Ball sweep to 36 points, 38 Peter Barnes, 37 Stuart French, 36 Frank Hanns, Ken Sanderson, Geoff Drane. Naturally, no twin-towns shield contested but for the record Forbes did score 224 points from their best six scores.
Golf today (Thursday) will be 18 holes in Parkes.
Tuesday social 12 holes in proving popular with 22 greeting the starter last week where a young 88-year-old John Whatmore made a welcome return.
Best was Ted Morgan with a score of 34 points from runner-up Ken Sanderson only one point behind.
Tuesday golfers are asked to be at the Pro Shop around 9am for play once called to the tee. For all golf games scheduled during the week contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.
By Smooth Swinger
The sixth round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw a continuation of the low scoring, with nearly a quarter of the teams scoring 100 or lower.
In three of the groups the leaders have one or less point lead, with one group having two teams tied at the top. With only four rounds to go the run to the Finals will be very tight.
The best Team score overall was posted by Bush Divas (Gp 1) with 98, closely followed by Postie and The Golfie (both Gp 4) who each had 98.5.
In Group 1, Golf Harvest snuck past AHLOF by a half point with the other teams having comfortable wins. The winners in Group 2 had easy wins with 'Can a Hole' scoring the best with 99.5.
Group 3 also had easy wins, where Cowhands managed an even 100. Meanwhile, in Group 4 the leaders Golfie showed their class with another sub-100 score.
The Best member nett score was made by Peter Cowhan (Cowhands) with 30, ahead of Julie Wood (Bush Divas) on 30.5. The Best non-member nett score was made by Blair Thomas (Can a Hole) with 30 nett, ahead of team mate Tim Coombs on 30.5. Low scores are the order of the day.
Any balls won can be collected from the Pro Shop, so drop in and see if you made it onto the list.
The leaders of each group are: Gp 1 - Forbes Auto by a point, Gp 2 - Tree Stooges by a half point, Gp 3 - GHAE tied with Cowhands, and Gp 4 - Golfie by two points. Things are going to get very interesting indeed.
All players are reminded to abide by the rule on Temporary greens for 'max 2-putt'. Most players are entering their details on their cards, but some will have their card DQ'ed.
The course is playing well and producing good scores, so keep the fun rolling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.