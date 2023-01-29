SSAA news: Hindmarsh wins centrefire shield

Members should take note that the by-monthly meeting for February will be held on Wednesday February 8 at the Forbes Sport and Rec Club at 7.30pm.
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday January 29.
The range officers were; Chris Parris, Mitcheal Clarke, Norm Brook, Niki Bolam. Scorers were; John Dean, Wayne Facey and Julie Crimp.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot were; Wayne Facey, 200/200; Julie Crimp, 200/200; Terry Knight, 200/200; Kris Gorman, 199/200; John Gorman, 198/200; Steve Hindmash, 197/200; Geoffry Payne, 197/200; Dennis Christy, 196/200; Pam Parsons, 194/200; Niki Bolam, 192/200; Wayne Parsons, 188/200; Michael Buttriss, 186/200; Brian Potts, 186/200; Barbara Brook, 181/200; Adrian Newham, 175/200; Peta Bolam, 172/200 and Mathew Davey, 170/200.
50metre .22 target shoot: Kris Gorman, 246/250; Niki Bolam, 245/250; John Gorman, 244/250; Dennis Christy, 241/250; Terry Knight, 240/250; Wayne Facey, 238/250; Julie Crimp, 237/250; Brian Potts, 236/250; Barbara Brook, 235/250; Pam Parsons, 233/250; Geoffry Payne, 229/250; Steve Hindmash, 226/250; Adrian Newham, 224/250; Peta Bolam, 217/250; Wayne Parsons, 210/250; Michael Buttriss, 170/250 and Mathew Davey, 157/250.
75metre Rabbit target shoot: Kris Gorman, 115/120; Wayne Facey, 111/120; John Gorman, 109/120; Julie Crimp, 108/120; Terry Knight, 107/120; Geoffry Payne, 101/120; Niki Bolam, 98/120; Steve Hindmash, 95/120; Peta Bolam, 89/120; Brian Potts, 89/120; Barbara Brook, 86/120; Adrian Newham, 80/120 and Mathew Davey, 66/120.
100metre Fly target shoot: Wayne Facey, 107/120; Kris Gorman, 107/120; Julie Crimp, 107/120; John Gorman, 103/120; Terry Knight, 101/120; Steve Hindmash, 98/120; Niki Bolam, 96/120; Geoffry Payne, 95/120; Brian Potts, 83/120; Peta Bolam, 58/120; Barbara Brook, 55/120 and Adrian Newham, 42/120.
There were 11 shooters for the Centre-fire rifle shoot, Steve Hindmash (Cowra), Chris Parris (Cowra), Pierre Dalle, Adrian Newham (Trundle), Micheal Clarke (Tullibigeal), Mathew Stock, Robert Stock, Geoffry Payne (Cowra), Peta Bolam, Niki Bolam and Norm Brook. Range officers were Norm Brook and Niki Bolam.
Sunday 29th January was the last round for the Centrefire shield the winner was Steve Hindmash from Cowra with a total score of 234/360. Second was Wayne Facey with a score of 402/480.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR): the next Sunday shoot will be on Sunday February 5, starting at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday. The next Wednesday shoot will be on February 15.
All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 cabilre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263 AH.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be the Graham West Memorial shoot on Sunday February 12, this shoot will be a 100 target five stand shoot starting at 10am.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 or Phil Picker (02) 68516494 or 0419610940.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059; Norm Brook on 0458664541; Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
SSAA members should check the facebook page for shoot details for dates and times.
