Bowlers asking, will there be an upset with 'ever-improving' Dukes a major singles contender

The question being asked by many at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or Bowlie as it more commonly known) is Robert 'Pooch' Dukes about to cause a major upset as the final of the blue ribbon event at the club, the Major Singles, heads towards the finish line.
Reports have the ever improving 'Pooch' set to meet Brian 'Spro' Asimus in a semi-final this coming weekend with title favourite Mitch Andrews awaiting the winner in the finale.
Interest in the two upcoming majors is sure to generate plenty of support from members who are guaranteed to witness games of immense talent.
Games in Major and Minor championship continued during the last week where Mitch Andrews showed reasons as to this favourite tag winning 25-4 in 16 ends over Bob Grant who must have felt good winning the first two ends. Another two, on end 12, finished his scoring as the talented Andrews cruised away to victory.
In an earlier major Bob did have reason to celebrate with a 25-24 win over Matt Reid in a game lasting 34 ends.
'Barber Bob' started like a winner leading 11-1 after nine ends, 19-3 after 16 before he was given a fright at 21-19 after 27. The next seven ends saw both with a winning chance and despite Matt winning these to the finish 5-4 in his favour it wasn't enough for victory.
Like Bob, Matt had to win earlier playing father-in-law Rob Priest to advance taking the game 25-17 over 23 ends.
Except for late it was close, 5-all after five, 9-all after nine, 10-all after 11, 11-all after 13, 14-all after 16 with Matt showing who was 'boss' taking the last seven ends 11-3.
Two games of Minor Pairs have also been played with the 'ageless' pairing of John Baass and Cliff Nelson showing no signs of slowing down winning 24-15 in 20 ends over the confident combo of Ian Hodges and Peter Besgrove.
John and Cliff led 11-6 after nine before it was 15-all after 13. Played on a hot Friday morning it was expected the senior players would tire, they didn't. They went up a gear to win all ends home, 11-0.
That man 'Pooch' started the week skipping for Brett Davenport with the pair inflecting a 26-12 win in 20 ends over Paul Doust and Scott McKellar. They started like greyhounds leading 14-1 after nine then 22-5 after 15. A four on end 19 saw them home.
Minor Pairs is only one game from the finale with Brett and 'Pooch' waiting to play the winner of the Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes semi final against Mr Baass and Mr Nelson.
The draw for Minor Singles has plenty of games to be played and all concerned are asked to compete as soon as possible.
On the representative scene the club has been well represented in the last and coming weeks.
Last Saturday Christian West, Glenn Kearney and Scott 'Scooter' Andrews competed in the $3000 Grenfell Triples bring home prize-money for finishing third.
This coming Saturday 'Scooter' is on the road again heading to Cowra for the 60-year and over Zone Triples. His partners will be Glenn Kearney and Robert 'Bert' Bayley. We wish them all the success possible.
Playing for the club? Plans are under way for the $12,900 Easter Bowls Carnival to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 7, 8 and 9. Competition will be pairs, triples and fours.
While it is early organisers are looking for as help, the more the merrier. If you can offer any help contact co-ordinators Scott 'Scooter' Andrews 0409 511 459 or Rob Priest 0418 687 646 or via email forbesports@bigpond.com or rpriest@bigpond.net.au
Forbes will be represented in Senior Triples to be played in Orange in the next few weeks with Brett Davenport, Shane 'Booza' Bolam, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and 'Scooter' flying the flag.
Also, the Open Gender Pennants start February 19. Forbes has nominated in the 3's and 7's. Laurie Crouch and Rob Priest to pick teams. Zone 4 is still waiting for State Match committee to confirm the draw.
SOCIAL COMPETITIONS
Australia Day last THURSDAY had 27 play during the morning with the family combination of Nick and Viv Russell out as winners after a 15-14 win over 'Pooch' and Tony Dukes in 16 ends which was the order of the day. Little separated the pairs all game, a five on the second last end had the Russell's home.
Losing rink went to the ever popular Lesley and Ray Dunstan who went down 12-24 to Jim Moloy and a Sid Morris. However, they made a game of it leading 10-9 after eight but fell behind never to recover except for two on the last.
Eugowra representative Lawrence Jackson skipped for Christian West to play a 16-all draw against Kerry Roach and another from Eugowra, Brett Myors. It was close most the way but Kerry and Brett had to score five on the last two ends for the draw.
Ian Hodges and 'Bert' Bayley won 19-10 over Peter Besgrove and Russell Hodge coming from the clouds late to claim victory while next door Julie Shaw and Terry Molloy won 25-15 over Melissa and Tara-Lea Shaw after it was 13-all after 10.
The last game was triples with Michael Coles, Rick Stewart and Peter Mackay scoring a five on the last end to down Ron Thurlow, Ray Dunstan and Laurie Crouch 15-14.
Last WEDNESDAY four games of pairs and one triples with card draw winners Geoff Coles and Geoff Williams who were 29-10 winners in 18 ends over John Gorton and John Kennedy. They were always in command leading 16-5 at half time.
A 14-all result over 18 ends between Ray Dunstan and Paul Baker playing Fred Vogelsang and Rick Stewart. Nothing separated the pairs all game, 8-7 after nine then 12-all after 14.
Paul Doust and Lyall Strudwick showed the 'Shining Lights of Minor Pairs' who were boss with a 18-12 win over John Baass and Cliff Nelson. They led early and never took the foot off the pedal.
Kerry Dunstan had one down the back for skip Peter Mackay winning 21-9 over Dale Scott and Bob Grant where it was only 10-9 after 12 while in triples Lyn Simmonds, Noel Jolliffe and Sid Morris won 16-11 in 14 against Bill O'Connell, Jim Moloy and Alf Davies leading 15-7 after nine ends.
In-club raffle winners were Dale Scott and Paul Doust.
Four games on SUNDAY morning for the $80 jackpot where Lyall Strudwick had the pleasure of a raspberry. No resting touchers. In-club 1st Paul Hodge, 2nd Peter Besgrove.
Kerry Roach and 'Bert' Bayley won 21-9 over Allan Hilder and John Kennedy. It was 9-6 at 'oranges' in a 16 end game. Next door John Cutler led for Lyall Strudwick winning 15-8 over Ron Thurlow and Viv Russell leading from end three scoring a four, the highest end of the morning.
Geoff Coles and Al Phillips won 17-13 over Peter Besgrove and Bob McGinty after being behind 1-7 after only four ends to dominate the run home. In the last game, triples, Ross Williams, Peter Greenhalgh and Terry Molloy won 13-10 against Grahame Riley and Michael Coles and Cliff Nelson leading 7-4 after six in a 12 end game.
DINING OUT? Chinese catering is proving popular since resuming in the new year and is served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
