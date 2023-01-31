Forbes Advocate

Bowlers asking, will there be an upset with 'ever-improving' Dukes a major singles contender

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crowd gathered at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club for a front row view of the fireworks. Picture by Rob Priest

The question being asked by many at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or Bowlie as it more commonly known) is Robert 'Pooch' Dukes about to cause a major upset as the final of the blue ribbon event at the club, the Major Singles, heads towards the finish line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.