What does project management mean in the age of automation?

Project managers now have access to powerful software solutions that enable them to automate business processes, organise information, and manage projects more efficiently. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In today's digital age, project management has undergone a significant transformation as a result of automation. Project managers now have access to powerful software solutions that enable them to automate business processes, organise information, and manage projects more efficiently than ever before.



New advancements in robotics have also provided project managers with the ability to both prototype and manufacture more rapidly, affordably, and accurately.



Even once products have entered production, supply chains can be more easily managed and monitored as a result of advanced software. You may need to go for a Masters in Project Management online to understand the true depths of it, but if you're looking for a quick summary, read on!

Software

New and increasingly powerful project management software often allows managers to automate many of their tasks, such as scheduling, task tracking, and resource allocation.



These internally-focused tools enable managers to guide their team more efficiently, reducing the number of work hours spent on administrative tasks, and increasing the time managers can spend working with their team members or, if applicable, on their individual contributions to their projects.



Automation of certain tasks like data entry and report generation can also improve accuracy when compared to human performance, further improving efficiency and clarity of internal communications and reducing opportunities for friction with customers.

A parallel phenomenon is the emergence of advanced customer resource management (CRM) systems. CRMs are largely focused on a company's external interactions, and allow managers to more effectively track customer interactions and streamline communication between customers, vendors, suppliers, and other stakeholders involved in a project.



High-quality CRMs allow project managers to dictate varying levels of access to different users, allowing information to remain centralized and organised while delineating access to different stakeholders according to their need to know or level of clearance.



This improved efficiency, transparency, and organisation leads to increased productivity for all parties involved and greater customer satisfaction.

Hardware

In hardware industries, advanced robotics, 3D modelling software, and additive manufacturing have been major boons to project management. These tools collectively allow products to go from concept to mass production faster than ever.

3D Modelling

Advanced 3D modelling software enables engineers to produce a product in the digital world in a way that allows them to simulate its physical properties.



These 3D models can be used to experiment and try new ideas, but more advanced modelling software like Solidworks allow for the creation of finely detailed and testable models that serve as digital blueprints for creating the final product. These models can often be exported directly to 3D printers.

3D Printers

3D printers allow for the rapid and affordable creation of complex parts quickly while significantly reducing waste materials compared to traditional methods, resulting in cost savings for businesses utilising additive manufacturing practices. This enables rapid prototyping for hardware, enabling the implementation of some Agile strategies originally geared for software development projects in industries that produce physical products.

Creating a minimum viable product, which allows for real-world testing and assessment by focus groups or customers, allows businesses to give their product a real test run without committing to a full mass production run.



This allows incremental changes to the product to be tested in the real world as opposed to only using simulations. This increased efficiency of, and capacity for, iteration and testing reduces the risk of major defects that lead to large volumes of product returns or low customer satisfaction.

Automated assembly lines also allow for faster and cheaper production of goods by automating tasks previously done manually, from loading/unloading components onto conveyor belts to automatically sorting and assembling items based on pre-programmed instructions.



Even packaging processes can benefit greatly from automated solutions, with robotic arms helping to sort and package products quickly and accurately, reducing the risk of errors during production, saving valuable time and resources, reducing the cost of labour, and reducing the risk of injury to employees.

Supply Chains

Supply chain management systems have been completely revolutionized by advances in AI and machine learning algorithms, allowing companies to monitor real-time analytics data such as order processing, inventory levels, and shipping costs.



Automation in this area helps to ensure smooth and efficient operation throughout the entire process, providing complete visibility and helping to identify potential problems early to prevent delays and costly disruptions later on.



All of these factors combined mean greater success rates, higher profits, and lower risk exposure for business owners who choose to embrace the new technologies available today.

There are, of course, many aspects of project management that will not be delegable to automation in the near future. The human element of product management - assessing the capabilities and mental state of a team member, mediating interactions between employees, and managing stakeholder expectations - will always, as such, require some level of human intervention.

