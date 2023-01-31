Forbes Advocate

Good offering of well-bred cattle at this week's Forbes sales

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meat and Livestock Australia's market reports on this week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market at Monday's cattle sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. File picture

Cattle sale Monday, January 30

  • Yarding 876 (up 541 on the previous week)

Numbers lifted this sale and quality was mixed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.