Good offering of well-bred cattle at this week's Forbes sales

Numbers lifted this sale and quality was mixed.
There was a good offering of well bred feeder cattle available along with a larger percentage of Bos Indicus type cattle penned.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 8 to 10c/kg with quality contributing to the change.
Price ranged from 323 to 456c/kg for middleweights and 355 to 419c/kg for heavyweights.
The heifer portion was also dearer with feeders paying from 374 to 415c/kg. Those to processors received from 355 to 385c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks were limited and sold from 355 to 370c/kg.
Grown heifers received from 335c to 355c/kg.
There was a handy run of cows on offer and prices remained steady.
Heavy 2 score cows sold from 259 to 282c with 3&4 score receiving 281 to 297c/kg.
Numbers eased slightly this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the change.
Lamb quality was similar to the previous sale with both well finished and plainer lambs penned. There was extra buyers present and competing in an easier market.
Trade weight lambs eased $3 to $5/head to sell from $151 to $212/head. Heavy and extra heavyweights were $4 to $7 easier with a heavies to 26kg selling from $205 to $231/head.
Extra heavyweights sold from $220 to $278/head.
Restockers were active on the lighter lines paying up to $116/head.
Heavy hoggets sold from $134 to $170/head.
Mutton quality was very mixed and prices lifted $3 to $6/head. Merino ewes sold from $76 to $145 and crossbreds ranged from $78 to $146/head.
The next pig sale is Friday, February 3. Contact VC Reid Smith Livestock.
