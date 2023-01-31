Forbes Advocate
Michael Dumesny hosts massive fundraiser auction for Eugowra with support of NRL and Australian cricket legends

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:46am, first published January 31 2023 - 8:26pm
Among the auction items on Friday night are nine signed NRL jerseys and Nathan Lyon's Test shirt signed by the entire 2022/23 Australian Test side, with funds raised to go to the Eugowra community. Pictures from Michael Dumesny

If there's one place to be on Friday night it's the Coachman Hotel in Parkes as Michael Dumesny gears up for one enormous night of fundraising.

