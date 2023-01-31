Cup Carnival funds flow back into Forbes and other flood-affected communities

Flooded-out locals have shared in $500,000 donated through the Melbourne Cup carnival.
Forbes was one of the communities to receive funds, through GIVIT, raised through the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival flood relief and recovery package.
GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the funds were used to provide critical support to people across Victoria and New South Wales.
A local family of five living in a shed since their home was inundated received fuel and grocery vouchers as well as household items; a new oven was provided to a lady who lost most of her possessions when her house near the lake was completely inundated.
"These donations may seem simple but their impact on communities who have experienced a traumatic event can't be underestimated," Ms Tennant said.
Funds were donated by many of those who were part of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, from organisations, industry participants and racegoers.
Donations include those from Lexus Australia, Network 10, Tabcorp, Furphy, the Melbourne Racing Club Foundation, Ascot Racecourse in the UK, the Victorian Jockeys Association, UNIbet, MSS Security, the Highland Foundation and the Victoria Racing Club (VRC).
VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said it was great that the Melbourne Cup Carnival partnered with GIVIT to provide much needed support for flood-affected communities across Australia.
"The Melbourne Cup Carnival provided a platform for everyone to come together and support Australian communities doing it tough and through GIVIT ensure that people are provided with what they need to rebuild their lives following last year's extreme weather event," Mr Rosich said.
GIVIT works directly with local councils, outreach teams, charities and community groups to identify exactly what's needed to make sure people get what they need, when they need it.
GIVIT.org.au is an easy and efficient way of donating directly to people impacted by disasters without overwhelming charities and frontline services on the ground.
You can also donate to Forbes flood victims online through GIVIT, and Eugowra flood victims online here.
For so many people in both our communities, the work to clean up and get things back in order continues.
