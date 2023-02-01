Forbes Advocate

Looking at Landcare: Get your creativity on as Parkes, Forbes prepare for return of Costa Georgiadis

By Marg Applebee
February 2 2023 - 10:52am
Now is time to start planning your Costa Rocks and Costa Scarecrows, Costa Georgiadis is returning to visit us! Picture supplied

Costa rocks! Yes he does ... kids, we want to see your best decorated Costa Rocks at Homegrown Parkes!

