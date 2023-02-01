Costa rocks! Yes he does ... kids, we want to see your best decorated Costa Rocks at Homegrown Parkes!
Do you have some creative flair? Do you think you could design a rock to look like Costa Georgiadis?
From 10am on Saturday, 25 March (after our Crop Swap is completed), we will be holding a Costa Rocks competition for children up to 12 years.
Information will be going out to Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire and Eugowra schools next week, to give everyone plenty of time to design their rock. We can't wait to see what fabulous creations you have up your sleeves! Entry is free and prizes will be awarded for age groups.
Once you have displayed your rock, we want you to take it home and keep it in your garden...or, give it to someone else for their garden. We hope it will be a reminder to get out and grow your own food.
We are also thrilled to be running a Costa Scarecrow competition! This is open to everyone and scarecrows will be displayed in Cooke Park and can be brought to the park from 7.30am on Saturday, 25 March.
This is a project that groups and schools could work together to deliver. Start planning now!
Homegrown Parkes is on Facebook (@HomegrownParkes) and Instagram (Homegrown_Parkes). We will be sharing information through these pages and also through our Central West Lachlan Landcare Social Media @cwllandcare
Our Expression of Interest and be kept in the loop via email. You can do this via jotform: https://form.jotform.com/223517358303857
We are fortunate to be working with Parkes Community Arts group as well as Parkes Shire Council to bring together the Homegrown Parkes event.
If you like the idea of locally grown markets, our market stalls will have heaps on offer. Supporting local keeps funds in our local communities, means that what we are purchasing produce that has not travelled hundreds of kilometres.
As part of events on the day, we will be running a bus to a local home to check out their veggie patch and we will be talking about successes and failures in the garden and encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small and start growing. Our bus tickets will be available on Monday, 13 February.
For further information please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org
