Forbes Advocate

Generous-hearted Max our 2023 Young Citizen of the Year

Updated February 2 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's happy to mow his grandparents' lawn and set up their friend's TV, he's in training to achieve an Olympic time for his 50m freestyle, referees junior rugby league on winter Saturdays and writes music in his spare time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.