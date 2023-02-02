Generous-hearted Max our 2023 Young Citizen of the Year

He's happy to mow his grandparents' lawn and set up their friend's TV, he's in training to achieve an Olympic time for his 50m freestyle, referees junior rugby league on winter Saturdays and writes music in his spare time.
He is our Forbes Young Citizen of the Year for 2023.
And we're going to agree with his mum, Max Reid is an exceptional kid.
Max, who turns 15 this weekend, is pretty matter-of-fact about his achievements.
He loves what he does, the groups and the people he's involved with, and he loves to help others - whether that's the young swimmer who's not sure where to marshal at their first meet or someone with a ute full of sandbags to unload.
One of Max's first loves is swimming and his heart lies with Forbes Fins swimming club. Even when his family lived in Grenfell his mum would drive him here for morning training - then back home in time to get ready for school.
Through the winter you'll find him on the rugby league field for Red Bend JRL, refereeing younger games before running on with his own team - this year the Under 16s.
Film-making and music are Max's other passions, he's been writing and producing music as well as content for his own YouTube channel for years.
He's already fitting this around his studies, Year 9 at Red Bend Catholic College, and his part-time job at Forbes Family Dentist.
When floodwaters were rising last November he was helping sandbag at work so it was only natural to help those around him, and those he knew.
The family lives near the SES depot so his mum suggested he head down there and help fill sandbags too.
"It was a good thing to do," he said in hindsight.
"Everyone was happy, so I stayed for three or four hours ... and I went back every day."
The need, he could see clearly, was overwhelming.
"The line of cars was from the SES around the corner and down the road," he said.
In the aftermath, he got into the mucky work of pumping out floodwater and helping with the clean-up.
"I just wanted to help people get in their homes again," Max said.
He'd hope someone would do the same for his family if his precious memories and possessions were left covered in flood mud.
Sports-wise, Max has some pretty serious goals. He swims 50m freestyle in 28.03 seconds.
"If I knock off a second every year, by the time the next Australian Olympics (in Brisbane in 2032) come around I'll have an Olympic time," he said.
He named David Hodder and the Fins coaches amongst his biggest inspirations, and he's now starting to help out by leading warm-ups - even making a dryland training video during COVID-19.
"I just love the club," Max said.
Max is incredibly grateful to the many people in his life who support and inspire him: his parents and grandparents who transport him to training and events and turn up to cheer him on and big brother Billy who got him into swimming and challenged him.
Max is the son of Matt and Mandy Reid, the second of their four children.
"Family is number one," he said. "Everywhere I go and everything I do has at least one family member or friend involved."
Red Bend Junior Rugby League's Collum Hopkins has been a long-time mentor, encouraging him into refereeing as well as playing.
Olympic medalist James Magnussen inspired and challenged him when he ran workshops in Forbes and Grenfell, and Max credits farmer Rob Johnson with teaching him and building work resilience in him.
With such a great network around him and such a willingness to learn from them, we can't wait to see what Max does in future!
