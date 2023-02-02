Funds allow Forbes rugby to power up for future light upgrade

A $110,000 grant is set to provide a vital power supply upgrade to Forbes Rugby Club in the first step towards competition-quality lighting for future night games.
The funds will upgrade the electricals across the Grinsted and South Circle oval areas, Forbes Rugby Club president Chris Sweeney said.
It paves the way for a major lighting upgrade at a later date, and will also benefit events on the ovals.
The funding was announced by NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway and NSW Nationals Candidate for Orange Cr Tony Mileto on a visit to Forbes.
"I am thrilled to support this initiative and am confident that the lighting upgrades will have a positive impact on the community, encouraging more people to participate in sports and social activities in the area," Mr Farraway said.
Sweeney was thrilled with the news, paying tribute to the work of earlier committee members - in particular Wayne O'Neill, Rhys Woods and Brendan Hayes - for their work towards the grant.
"To fully light the oval, it's pretty close to $700,000 to do both ovals, and that's to bring them up to a standard on which you can play footy but you can also play cricket," he said.
"On the footy side, we're available to host more games. We'd be looking at quite a number of rugby carnivals that can be run here."
This power upgrade is an important step toward that big goal.
Stepping into the presidency at the most recent AGM, Sweeney is looking to build on the legacy of Tracey Prior and Rhys Woods as he looks to continue to grow the game in Forbes and the Central West.
Sweeney's been a member of the Platypi since 1979, donning the blue for some 225 senior games, he reckons about 200 first grade.
He's served as club president in the past, from the late 1980s to early 1990s and has remained an integral member ever since. In 1993, he chaired the building committee that carried out the first extension.
The Bali support group, which manages the funds raised for the support of all those involved in that tragic 2002 trip, remains one of his passions.
With Kim Muffet, he created the now enormously successful annual President's Lunch which has catered for up to 1000 people with some incredible speakers including Anh Do and Kerry O'Keeffe.
It's all part of securing the future of rugby union in Forbes for Sweeney.
The club is already working to upgrade the changerooms and particularly women's amenities as the women's sport increases in popularity.
The sport has an incredibly strong junior contingent locally with Forbes Junior Rugby being named Central West Club Champions for back-to-back seasons backed by age group premierships.
Sweeney is passionate about ensuring those kids have a pathway right through to seniors.
The Platypi's training for their 2023 campaign kicked off Tuesday, January 31, with about 50 turning up for a run.
