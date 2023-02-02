Forbes Advocate

Funds allow Forbes rugby to power up for future light upgrade

February 2 2023 - 11:00am
Forbes Rugby Club president Chris Sweeney (centre) accepts the cheque from MLC Sam Farraway with Council's Mat Teale, Nationals State candidate Tony Mileto and Cr Brian Clarke. Picture supplied

A $110,000 grant is set to provide a vital power supply upgrade to Forbes Rugby Club in the first step towards competition-quality lighting for future night games.

Local News

