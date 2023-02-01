Forbes Advocate

$300,000 to light Forbes tennis club's future

February 2 2023 - 6:00am
Forbes Tennis Club's Peter Clifton (right) accepts the cheque from Tony Mileto and the Honorable Sam Farraway, with Mat Teale and Cr Brian Clark from Forbes Shire Council joining happy club members. Picture supplied.

Forbes Tennis Club has received more than $303,000 to install new lights in a huge boost to the sport locally.

