$300,000 to light Forbes tennis club's future

Forbes Tennis Club has received more than $303,000 to install new lights in a huge boost to the sport locally.
The announcement couldn't have come at a better time with the club about to host a family fun night to urge people to take up the racquet, coach Peter Clifton said.
The promise of better lighting to play under in future is great news for all who enjoy a hit and he hopes it will encourage people to return to the sport after COVID.
"What it's going to do is bring us up to standard," Clifton said.
"We will upgrade to LED lights which are cheaper to run and better to play under."
The lights will also be a great benefit to Forbes hockey, who use the courts on Wednesday evenings through winter.
The announcement was made by NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway and NSW Nationals Candidate for Orange Cr Tony Mileto on a visit to Forbes.
"I am thrilled to support this initiative and am confident that the lighting upgrades will have a positive impact on the community, encouraging more people to participate in sports and social activities in the area," Mr Farraway said.
Clifton is ready to welcome newcomers, encouraging people to come over to the courts on Friday, February 10, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
Bring a racquet, family and friends. Boys to the Bush will be firing up the barbecue - with the barbecue and drinks free thanks to Forbes Shire Council.
Clifton, who's been coaching tennis in Forbes for 35 years, is about to begin a new year with more than 55 juniors ready to take the court. The club has about 100 members.
The Summer nights competition is winding down over the next month, there's also intertown to be played through winter.
Clifton says there's room in all competitions for more players and would encourage anyone with an interest to have a chat to members about the possibilities at the Friday event.
It's the type of event the club would be keen to host more of in future if there's enough interest.
If you'd like to warm up first, the top courts are currently accessible to anyone who'd like a hit at any time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.