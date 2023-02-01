From the mayor's desk: "Give it a go" the message this Seniors Week

We are celebrating our seniors with the 2023 Give it A Go Festival here in Forbes.
We have coordinated a really busy itinerary to encourage our seniors to 'Give it a Go' - to learn a new skill or revisit an old one, meet new people and see new places.
So please do give it a go - I don't think you will be disappointed! See our website for all the events and details.
Just a reminder - we are still very much in recovery or reconstruction phase.
We are waiting on parts and components for barbecues, pool surrounds and more, so please be patient. We will advise as soon as facilities are functioning again.
There is still work to be done at the ski park and desilting will commence after the summer water ski season. In the interim we have some buoys marking the shallow area - please take care in this section.
You may have noticed our fountains are starting to return to the lake - with two near Bates Bridge, as the water depths are again suitable in the upper lake, the others will be installed again.
A shout out this week to the wonderful organisations Blaze Aid and Disaster Relief Australia here to help us get on our feet again after the floods.
Blaze Aid is well known to Forbes and the surrounding communities. They have been a massive help to farmers with fencing and debris removal.
DRA is a wonderful organisation, many ex service personal, who are here to help individuals and home owners with with any post flood assessments and repairs.
They can help with general flood clean up, removing furniture and walls, debris management and removal.
If you see any of these volunteers around - thank them from the bottom of our hearts, they are helping us to make our community great again.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
