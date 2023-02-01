Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: "Give it a go" the message this Seniors Week

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM. Picture by Forbes Shire Council

We are celebrating our seniors with the 2023 Give it A Go Festival here in Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.