Forbes' share of pothole fund revealed: $3.3million boost to our road repairs

A $3.3 million funding boost is coming Forbes' way as the Shire Council begins the "mammoth" task of repairing roads damaged by last year's flooding and extreme wet weather.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said across the state, 93 regional councils, plus the Unincorporated Far West, will receive a slice of $280 million from the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program, with funding deeds sent to council on Wednesday to ensure funding lands in bank accounts as soon as possible.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller says the funding will go towards restoring the local road network to a safe standard.
Some of our shire roads were under water for weeks on end at the end of 2022. Roads to Bedgerabong were closed from September to December.
"The Forbes community is strong and resilient and we want our road network to be safe," Mayor Miller said, reiterating her calls to the Federal Government to match the NSW funding.
"I'm hoping the Federal Government helps with funding for our councils - to get our roads back up to scratch," she said.
Road conditions and the toll they were taking on vehicles was one of many impacts Prime Minister Anthony Albanese heard of when he visited Forbes last October - before November's major flooding. One livestock agent told The Advocate their mechanical bill for the month had tripled.
The NSW Government provided funding and additional road crews to carry out urgent repair works when the floodwaters did begin to clear, but the Newell Highway was closed for a total 49 days.
Mayor of Lachlan Shire Council John Medcalf said he was thrilled Council is receiving an additional $7 million to help repair 3982 kilometre road network.
"The money will be spent on urgent road repairs, priority corrective maintenance and pothole repairs," Mayor Medcalf said.
"Local government is responsible for maintaining around 85 percent of our state's road network. We have a have huge job ahead of us, and by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government easing the financial burden we can concentrate on providing the manpower and resources to getting the job done."
NSW Road Freight CEO Simon O'Hara said they had written to the state government and opposition on priorities for NSW truckies and articulated that the sooner roads are repaired the better for the Australian freight industry.
"Over the last few years, Australia's supply chain took a hit with so many roads closed due to bushfires, flooding and diversions in place," Mr O'Hara said.
"Every 100km out of a truck driver's way costs over $300, helping councils to build and repair the infrastructure that reduces travel for the freight industry will ultimately reduce costs for families at the register and deliver safer roads for everyone."
