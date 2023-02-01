Forbes Advocate

Forbes' share of pothole fund revealed: $3.3million boost to our road repairs

February 2 2023 - 7:00am
This pothole on a shire road is just one of many. File picture

A $3.3 million funding boost is coming Forbes' way as the Shire Council begins the "mammoth" task of repairing roads damaged by last year's flooding and extreme wet weather.

