History was made on Sunday after a Myles Smith century guided the Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits to their fifth successful defence of the Grinsted Cup.
Smith has once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the leading cricketing talents in Western NSW after he scored Bogan Gate's first ever Grinsted Cup century.
His is also the first century for Bogan Gate since Colin Britt's in the 1980s.
The Rabbits took on Forbes at Spicer Oval in Parkes, winning the toss and made 245 off 50 overs.
Smith scored 118 runs and was well supported by others.
In reply, Forbes were dismissed for 58.
"We came away with the win which means that is five successful defences for the Rabbits," team member Andrew Britt said as the Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits celebrated on social media.
"Star performer was Myles Smith.
"The best bowling performers were Ryan Dunford and Blake Smith who picked up three each."
The team headed over to their major sponsor the Bogan Gate Pub to celebrate the victory and milestones made on January 29, 2023.
Bogan Gate have another challenge this Sunday against Grenfell, at Spicer Oval again.
The Grinsted Cup schedule is West Wyalong, Grenfell, Molong, Condobolin and Parkes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
