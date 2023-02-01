YOU won't have to wait long to catch some of the most promising matchups of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, as Wednesday's unveiling of the draw showcased.
The second season of PMP action will get underway on April 1 with the Mudgee Dragons versus Forbes Magpies game at Glen Willow Stadium, before the round's remaining games take place on April 15 and 16.
Sixteen rounds of regular season games and a four-week finals series will culminate in the grand finals on September 10.
The opening round of the competition is punctuated by enticing matchups between many of last year's finals series participants.
Games such as Dragons hosting Magpies, Dubbo CYMS welcoming Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS going up against Dubbo Macquarie are among the highlights.
The Forbes Magpies and Dubbo CYMS grand final rematch and the St Pat's vs Panthers derby are both part of round three (April 29 and 30) while the Orange CYMS and Hawks derby is set for round six (May 27 and 28).
Round six - which is this year's NSW Rugby League Indigenous Round - also features the Dubbo Macquarie and Dubbo CYMS derby.
Defending champions Magpies will be put under a pressure test to start their new campaign, with contests against the Dragons, Orange CYMS and Dubbo CYMS leading to their derby with the Parkes Spacemen.
The NSW Rugby League representative round, featuring Group 10 versus Group 11, will take place between rounds three and four on May 6.
Rugby league in the region enters a new era this year as the reserve grade and ladies league tag Group 10 and 11 competitions expand into a combined Western draw, just as their first grade and under 18s clubmates did in 2022.
The round one Fishies and Panthers fixture will bring together the defending Group 10 and 11 reserve grade champions together in a regular season game for the first time.
Round two then sees Dubbo CYMS then travel to face St Pat's, which will feature a league tag clash between last year's champion Group 10 and Group 11 clubs.
The only chance of a Tom Nelson Under 18s Western Premiership grand final rematch between defending champions Nyngan Tigers and St Pat's happening is in finals, as the clubs will not meet in the regular season.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
