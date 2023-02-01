Forbes Advocate

Stage One of Spooner Oval grandstand projects gets near million-dollar boost

Updated February 2 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:50am
Upper House MP Sam Farraway and candidate Tony Mileto with Forbes Magpies' Matthew Jack, Troy Hurford and Rhonda Keane, Forbes Shire Cr Brian Mattiske and Director Growth and Planning Mathew Teale. Picture supplied

A new canteen and bar, referees' room, office and cool room are on the way for Spooner Oval after the announcement of nearly $1 million into Forbes' home of rugby league.

