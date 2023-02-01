Stage One of Spooner Oval grandstand projects gets near million-dollar boost

A new canteen and bar, referees' room, office and cool room are on the way for Spooner Oval after the announcement of nearly $1 million into Forbes' home of rugby league.
Stage one of the Spooner Oval grandstand project has been funded to the tune of $953,997, Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced on Thursday.
"Spooner Oval is the heart of the Forbes rugby league community, and the upgraded facilities will provide a more inclusive space for players and spectators," Mr Farraway said.
"The funding will be used to construct the first stage of the Spooner Oval Grandstand Project, which includes the building of a secondary accessible unisex toilet, referees room, canteen and bar area, additional storage, office, and cool room."
More to come.
