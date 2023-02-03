How To Choose The Right Medical Negligence Lawyer

The first step to filing a medical negligence claim is to hire a medical negligence lawyer. Learn how to choose the best lawyer for your case. Picture by Shutterstock.

When seeking treatment for any medical condition, most people first approach their healthcare providers, like doctors, nurses, dentists, and the like. They have the expertise and experience in addressing any health-related concerns you may have and promoting health.

But what if that healthcare professional you trust has committed a medical error that put your health at risk? In that case, you have the right to file a medical negligence claim.

What is medical negligence?

Medical negligence or medical malpractice is when a medical professional provides incorrect, careless, or substandard treatment or medical care to their patient. This could result in injury to the patient or, worse, death.

According to a study, more than 250,000 people in the US die every year because of medical negligence. In fact, medical malpractice is considered the third-leading cause of death.

Why should you hire a medical negligence lawyer?

A medical negligence lawyer takes care of the paperwork, such as pleadings, appeals, and reports, and negotiates for the best compensation. They also communicate with an insurance company on your behalf, so you can focus on healing. Plus, they help speed up the claims process since they're well versed in all aspects of pursuing a lawsuit, including getting expert witnesses.

In short, having a medical negligence lawyer as your ally can save you from the stress, anxiety, and hassle of going through all the legal processes.

How do you select the best attorney for your case?

Though reputation is important, you need to look for law firms that can handle medical malpractice cases, such as Law Partners. Once you have settled on a legal firm, you need to consider several aspects to hire the right medical malpractice attorney. Read on to learn what those factors are.

1. Accreditation

A reliable medical negligence lawyer should have the necessary accreditation from trusted associations. Medical negligence is a complicated area of law and is also considered the most complex type of personal injury claim. So, one has to undergo several years of training and specific education to become a qualified medical negligence lawyer.

An expert will handle your case with utmost attention and understanding and make sure you obtain the compensation you deserve.

2. Track record of success

Another thing to consider when choosing a medical negligence lawyer is their proven track record. Their track record of success will help you determine how efficient the lawyer is in handling and winning their cases and getting the best compensation for their clients.

Part of their major responsibilities is travelling to meet with the hospital's insurer and the defendant's lawyer, who tend to be difficult to negotiate with. Their successful track record proves that they employ effective legal techniques in strengthening their clients' defence and winning their cases.

So, research their background and dig into their previous cases. Gather feedback, testimonials, or any relevant references from their previous clients if you can.

3. Communication skills

As a client, you're likely to be unaware of the jargon and technicalities involved in medical negligence law. A good lawyer with strong communication skills will help you understand and keep you updated on the legal process. When you can consult with your lawyer comfortably, you're able to make decisions based on a deep understanding of your case.

4. Honesty and a sense of responsibility

While the primary goal of hiring a lawyer is winning your case, you'll want to work with a medical negligence lawyer who can be upfront about the facts of your case, regardless of whether the outcome will be positive or negative. Remember that some attorneys or legal firms will promise you ideal results or exaggerate their numbers to win you over.

The right medical negligence lawyer should be honest about your prospects, even if it means telling you that you're not likely to win your case and get as much claim. They're someone who is ready to take responsibility for your case and remain straightforward with you all the way.

5. Legal fees

A trustworthy lawyer should reassure you of your financial security regarding funding your claim. What makes pursuing justice difficult is dealing with the fear that you won't be able to afford legal services if the claim turns out to be a failure.

So, before you make your final decision, ask about their legal fees and see if the costs are within your budget. Ensure your chosen lawyer will only seek the overall payment once the case is complete and you've successfully received your claim.

Some lawyers also follow the 'no win, no fee' agreement when charging their clients. This means that if you win your case and are able to get the best settlement possible, your lawyer will collect their fees. But if they fail to win your medical negligence case, you won't have to pay them for their legal services.

This type of payment agreement can make you feel confident and even motivate your lawyer to do everything they can to support and win your case.

Key takeaway