As a fully comprehensive boys secondary school, St Stanislaus' College Bathurst (Stannies) currently welcomes 680 students with a diverse range of academic abilities by providing an engaging learning environment where students are encouraged, supported, challenged and expected to achieve their best within the Vincentian tradition. Stannies offers a full range of subjects and extensive co-curricular opportunities, some of which include an extensive agricultural program, cricket, rugby, soccer, chess, debating, public speaking, school musicals, bands, visual arts club, and media team.
Boarding provides life experience and teaches expectations in a safe and caring environment. Their 95 boarders enjoy the benefits of a rich college heritage and a diverse cultural and academic life. Head of Boarding, Mr Dan Bradford, leads a strong focus on pastoral care and a comprehensive support system for all students, including counselling support through a registered psychologist and senior student leadership to support new and younger students.
Stannies offers full-time, weekly, and five or four nights boarding with student accommodation varying from single cubicle bed spaces for Years 7 to 9, to single rooms for Years 10 to 12. Stannies understands that boarding cannot be the same as living at home, as it is communal living. The aim is to instill life values like friendship, honesty and respect in themselves and others.
Teachers and boarding staff supervise evening study with seminar rooms for collaborative learning in the junior year groups. Each year group has a Houseparent to care for each of the boys in their day-to-day life and communicates regularly with home. There are three registered nurses on staff, providing qualified medical support daily.and the catering team provides a four-week, rotating menu to satisfy a growing boy's appetite.
At Stannies, they strive to embody the principles of St Vincent de Paul- humility, honour, compassion, faith, service and leadership. Students celebrate weekly Mass in either the College Chapel or join the local Bathurst community at the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint John. Boarders are encouraged to become involved in the St Vincent de Paul Society, and other broader social justice and community programs.
To find out more about Stannies, visit www.stannies.com. Families are also invited to reach out to the College Registrar with any enquiries via registrar@stannies.com or 02 6331 4177.
Scots All Saints is a community like no other, and at its heart is a sense of belonging. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships, strong and connected young adults with the will to make a difference.
Located in the regional city of Bathurst, in Central West NSW, boarding is an integral part of the fabric of the Scots All Saints College community. With a longstanding boarding tradition, the College has a deep understanding of the unique responsibilities of supporting students and creating a family atmosphere, to develop successful men and women in an ever-changing world.
With the advantage of wide-open campuses, fresh air and unrivalled space to thrive, the College supports regional and rural boarding students with a safe, secure and continuous learning environment.
For boarders and day students alike, the College is a space to live and learn.
Full-time boarding accommodation is available to girls and boys from Years 7 to 12, conveniently located on campus, so your child can walk to class and participate in before and after school programs. Students can come and experience the only co-ed day and boarding school in Bathurst where boarding is an integral part of the College. Explore boarding at Scots All Saints with a virtual tour at www.scotsallsaints.youtour.com.au, or call 02 6333 4726.
A leader in education with 1100 students from pre-kinder to Year 12 and 320 boarders, Kinross Wolaroi is one of Australia's largest co-educational boarding schools. Boarding is available from Year 7 and boarders make up 40 per cent of the senior school, hailing from both city and country NSW, as well as interstate. The school offers co-ed boarding with boys and girls accommodated on separate campuses.
Families and students experience a deep sense of belonging at Kinross Wolaroi. There's real generosity of spirit within their community, creating an environment which grounds boys and girls with a strong sense of self so they are well-rounded and well-prepared to be successful in life.
Every child is an individual and the schools curriculum content and enrichment programs within the classroom are driven by this knowledge. Kinross Wolaroi students thrive in an inspirational learning environment that blends modern facilities with heritage charm situated on stunning regional grounds.
Boarding regionally at Kinross Wolaroi co-educational school in Orange is increasingly a strong option for parents wanting to keep their children connected to home and family, while receiving an education with academic challenge, and co-curricular opportunities.
Parents are welcome to visit during term time, enabling families to spend quality time together, while their children benefit from a strong academic program on a regional campus.
The extra activities at Kinross Wolaroi are what makes the school come to life. Their co-curricular programs are diverse and engaging, designed to ensure participation in activities such as music, drama, sport, community service and outdoor adventure. Extra-curricular choices include debating, cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, musical ensembles, private music tuition, annual school musicals and much more. Along with all of the traditional sport options, the school also offers very successful swimming, rowing and triathlon programs.
Kinross Wolaroi provides a distinctly regional school experience and has offered generations of successful students a home away from home for over 130 years. There is no school in regional New South Wales better placed to prepare the whole child for the whole of life.
Experience what Kinross Wolaroi has to offer at their Open Day on Friday, March 24 2023. It is an opportunity for families to tour the school and learn from existing students about their experience.
For more information about choosing Kinross Wolaroi, call 02 6392 0300 or visit www.kws.nsw.edu.au.