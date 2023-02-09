What's on and what's coming up in and around Forbes

Friday, February 10
Join the Forbes Tennis Club for a free family fun evening. Bring your racquet, your family and friends and enjoy a social evening of tennis, activities, barbecue and drinks. It's on from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at the club, 2-20 Church Street. For further information or to RSVP contact Peter Clifton 0403 335 205 or Cassandra Tyack 0417 426 973.
Saturday, February 11
Rotary Ipomoea markets are at Lions Park, by beautiful Lake Forbes, from 8am to 12.30pm. The cost for a site remains at $20 for 3m x 3m or $30 for larger sites. Gates to the venue will open at 7am for stallholders to set up. New stallholders are always welcome. Contact Helen ph 0427 201 445. From 8am come down and browse, or get some breakfast.
Saturday, February 11
BOOKED OUT: The Bedgerabong Picnic Races return with picnic racing, fashions on the field, live music and fun for the whole family. Racing starts about 1.30pm and there'll be kids entertainment and foot races for all after the horses.
Sunday, February 12
Forbes Country Music Club muster is on Sunday February 12 from 1pm at Club Forbes. Our guest artist for February is talented local, Rick Ohlsen. Musicians and performers are warmly welcomed to attend. There will be lucky door prizes, raffles, lucky numbers and a members raffle on the day. All welcome - $5 entry, under 17 free.
Sunday, February 12
Seniors Week will wrap up with a Variety Concert at Forbes Town Hall on Sunday afternoon, from 2-4pm. Entry is a gold coin donation for Forbes flood relief. You can register at council's reception or 123tix.com.au
Tuesday, February 14
Forbes Lions meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Vandenberg Hotel. New members always welcome - 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Saturday, March 4
The Donny Schatz Charity Bowls Day returns to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club. Rally a team of three, chip in $25 per person to join the fun and raise funds for CanAssist. Lots of prizes on the day. Names in 9am for 10am start.
March 11 and 12
There's a weekend of celebrations to mark 125 years of this community, beginning with an opening ceremony at 9am Saturday revealing the new gate on Rawson Road. The Village Fair is on from 9.30am to 3pm with live music, free face painting, market stalls, food and much more, then it's over to the Golf Club for a putting competition with entertainment. Sunday starts with a community breakfast at the memorial hall and a 100-year commemorative ceremony featuring the Trundle Light Horse at 9am. A centenary time capsule will be opened at 9.30am. Festivities then centre on the hall with art and craft demonstrations and workshops.
Saturday, March 18
Eugowra's annual over 35s masters rugby league tournament is coming to Spooner Oval in 2023, with teams signing up in great numbers already. This is going to be a great community day with music, food and fundraising for Eugowra. Go online to eugowramasters.com to read local stories, check out the raffle items and get your tickets for the big day.
