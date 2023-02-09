What's on and what's coming up in and around Forbes

There's a weekend of celebrations to mark 125 years of this community, beginning with an opening ceremony at 9am Saturday revealing the new gate on Rawson Road. The Village Fair is on from 9.30am to 3pm with live music, free face painting, market stalls, food and much more, then it's over to the Golf Club for a putting competition with entertainment. Sunday starts with a community breakfast at the memorial hall and a 100-year commemorative ceremony featuring the Trundle Light Horse at 9am. A centenary time capsule will be opened at 9.30am. Festivities then centre on the hall with art and craft demonstrations and workshops.