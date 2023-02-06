Semi-final thriller sets up Dukes, Andrews for bowls title battle

As the score indicates single scores were the order of the day ... 2-all after four ends, 3-all after six, 5-all after nine, 9-all after 12, 10-all after 14, 13-all after 19 before John and Cliff hit the lead with a single to be countered on the next by Bob and Denny after the scheduled 21 ends. Two on the extra end to Bob and Denny saw the four popular players heading to the club for a well deserved drink.