Semi-final thriller sets up Dukes, Andrews for bowls title battle

Updated February 7 2023 - 7:04pm, first published February 6 2023 - 5:23pm
If you're seeking a look at the best from Forbes bowls the final of the Major Pairs will feature former club champion Mitch Andrews up against a player on the rise, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes, who last Sunday won a semi-thriller 26-23 in 27 ends over Brian 'Spro' Asimus.

Local News

