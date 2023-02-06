Semi-final thriller sets up Dukes, Andrews for bowls title battle

If you're seeking a look at the best from Forbes bowls the final of the Major Pairs will feature former club champion Mitch Andrews up against a player on the rise, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes, who last Sunday won a semi-thriller 26-23 in 27 ends over Brian 'Spro' Asimus.
"It was a honour to be part of the game," marker Christian West said after which was supported by Robert 'Bert' Bayley who added, "I could say one of the best semi finals I have even seen."
They had every reason in a game witnessed by a 'healthy' group of supporters for both players.
With experience on his side 'Spro' started best to lead 14-5 after nine ends to then only just lead 19-18 after 20.
The next seven ends had both with a chance to win after it was 20-all after 22, 22-all after 24 for 'Pooch' to lead 24-22 and only one from victory on 25. 'Spro' responded as expected with one on the next end, however, a two after had 'Pooch' a more then happy winner.
'Pooch' may have had success in Major Singles semi finals but he didn't have all it own way last weekend as he and lead Brett Davenport found Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes too strong in the final of Minor Pairs going down 17-13 played over the scheduled 21 ends.
Another game highly rated which had little between the scores almost even the whole game. Brett and 'Pooch' led early 9-6 after 10 with Bob and Denny answering the challenge to lead 12-9 after 14, a lead they never gave up. It was 13-12 after 17 before Denny and Bob won the last four ends 4-1.
Time now to relate why bowls is proving every week a sport played by young and old ... and this is a true story.
Around 17 years ago two representatives from the 'bowlie' and Advocate attended the state awards presented at Sydney headquarters where a comment from the media rep was made, "must be a ball or something like that also on tonight by the looks of the young men and ladies all dressed up".
'No, I don't think so. I bet they are at the awards," was the reply from the bowlie rep. He was right as the young men, who all looked under 30 years and dressed to the 'nines' took all major awards, singles, pairs, triples and fours.
Last Wednesday in a semi final of the Minor Pairs the combined age of the participants was 340 years. No mistake, 340. For the record our players were - Denny Byrnes, 80yo and soon to be 81, Bob Grant 82, John Baass 87 and the ever young Cliff Nelson 91.
So there you have it - no matter your age bowls is the game for you.
Back to that game featuring the 'young' guys. In the semi final clash which was taken out by Bob and Denny in 22 ends 16-14 over John and Cliff and scheduled to be played over 21 ends the score was 14-all. Hence the extra end.
As the score indicates single scores were the order of the day ... 2-all after four ends, 3-all after six, 5-all after nine, 9-all after 12, 10-all after 14, 13-all after 19 before John and Cliff hit the lead with a single to be countered on the next by Bob and Denny after the scheduled 21 ends. Two on the extra end to Bob and Denny saw the four popular players heading to the club for a well deserved drink.
Two elimination games in Minor Singles were also played last week with Scott McKellar winning 26-21 over Lyall Strudwick in a game first to 25.
Lyall had the best of the start to lead 12-4 after nine ends then 15-8 after 16. Scott had the better of the next seven ends to lead 21-17 after 23 with the score 21-all after 25. Scott scored a single and two in the next two ends to finish the game.
Peter Hocking is seeking a coach after fading late to go down 25-22 to John Cutler who showed his custodian fighting skills over 32 ends. It was close, 8-7 to John after nine ends with Peter responding to lead 21-18 after 25. That was it as John won the last seven ends played 7-1.
With the Major Singles final to be played spectators will have plenty to witness as more Minor Singles games are planned for the future. Best to find out when games are to be played phone the club on 6852 1499.
Last Wednesday a full green wasn't enough cater for ladies and men who flocked to enjoy a morning on the two greens in play.
Draw from the hat men winners were John Browne and John Gorton who finished 18-all with Laurie Spackman and John Kennedy in 20 ends. Close all the way - 4-all after six, 8-all after 10, 11-all after 13 prior to an exciting finish where honours were naturally shared.
Jim Moloy played to instructions with 'one down the back' for skip Kerry Dunstan winning 21-10 in 22 ends over Max Vincent and Alf Davies leading 12-4 at 'half time' while next door Trevor Currey and Laurie Crouch took it easy over 17 (?) ends winning 20-10 over a chatty Cheree Vincent and Paul Doust after the score was 9-all after 11 ends dominating the run home.
Dale Scott and Geoff Williams finished strong over Michael Coles and Peter in the game winning 26-11 in 22 ends only leading 11-6 after 12.
Another combo to finish strong were Bill O'Connell and Scott McKellar but gave away shots early finishing on the wrong side if the score line 16-24 to Geoff Coles who continued his strong play for skip Barry Shine who led 10-5 at 'oranges' in a 20 end game.
In the last game, also over 29 ends, Ray Dunstan and Ron Thurlow finished in front 19-12 over Geoff West and Rick Stewart leading 9-6 after 10. As well as winners on the green the in-club raffle went to Dale Scott and Ron Thurlow.
Playing for the $600 Thursday jackpot had three games of pairs and one triples where Dale Scott and Al Phillips were strong 25-7 winners in 20 ends over Tara-Lea Shaw and Lyall Strudwick with a comfortable 16-3 lead after 10.
Much closer was the 22 end game between Denny Byrnes and 'Scooter' Andrews winning 22-20 over Darryl Griffith and Glenn Kearney which was just as close after 11 with the winners behind 11-13.
Wayne Burton led for 'Spro' Asimus in top form to win 31-14 in 22 ends over 'Booza' Bolam and Greg Gunn. They won the run home in fine fashion only leading 14-9 after 11.
In the last game , triples, the in-form Bob Grant, Bob McGinty and Peter Hocking had all answers winning 24-15 in 16 over Terry Molloy, Allan Hilder and Laurie Crouch leading 14-5 after eight ends.
Five games of pairs and one of triples last Sunday morning with players seeking the $120 jackpot where in-club winners were Robyn along with Ross Williams and Brett Davenport.
Interesting to see a couple of golfers starting the day with a 'roll' where Andrew Norton-Knight led for Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Smith winning 13-8 over Ross Williams, Allan Hilder and Bob McGinty in 12 ends. The winners flashed home behind 11-1 after seven ends.
Garry Riley and Christian West won 20-16 over Dale Scott and Greg Gunn in 18 coming from behind 9-7 after nine. Next door Brett Davenport and Cliff Nelson won 13-7 in 16 over John Cutler and Al Phillips.
Jamie Dukes and Viv Russell scored one on the last of 16 ends to win 16-15 over Richard Biles and Scott McKellar. Another to come from behind, 9-10 at 'half time drinks'.
Tara-Lea Shaw and Kerry Roach showed Grahame Riley and Peter Besgrove who was boss winning 17-13 in 16 after leading 10-3 at 'oranges'. In the last Ron Thurlow turned the clock back leading for John Kennedy winning 23-10, also in 16, over Geoff Coles and championship favourite Mitch Andrews.
On the rep scene last Saturday 'Scooter' Andrews played with Glenn Kearney and 'Bert' Bayley in the Zone Triples for bowlers 60-years and over in Cowra.
While it was a two-day carnival our 'boys' could only register a first round win only to be eliminated Saturday afternoon to miss major play on Sunday.
This weekend Forbes will be represented in Senior Triples to be played in Orange with Brett Davenport, 'Booza' Bolam, 'Pooch' Dukes and 'Scooter' flying the flag. As 'Scooter' commented after the major semi on Sunday, "I hope 'Pooch' playes as well next weekend".
Don't forget the $12,900 Easter Bowls Carnival to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 7, 8 and 9. Competition will be pairs, triples and fours.
While it is early organisers are looking for as help, the more the merrier. If you can offer any help contact co-ordinators Scott 'Scooter' Andrews 0409 511 459 or Rob Priest 0418 687 646 or via email forbesports@bigpond.com or rpriest@bigpond.net.au
Also, the Open Gender Pennants start February 19. Forbes has nominated in the 3's and 7's. Scott Andrews and Laurie Crouch to pick teams. Zone 4 is still waiting for State Match committee to confirm the draw.
Ladies of the Forbes Women's Bowling Club congratulate Robyn Mattiske on taking over as ladies president. Also to Carmel Murray as vice president. With Robyn and Carmel at the helm the ladies all look forward to good times ahead. Thanks to Mel Wilson for all her time as past president.
Twelve ladies played last Wednesday with two spectators. Look forward to more spectators at future games to create a bit of atmosphere.
The three A's - Anne Nixon, Ann Mackay and Annette Tisdell with 34 points defeated Sandra Priest, Robyn Mattiske and Kerry Roach 8. It was Sandra's first game back in nine 9 months. The three A's couldn't do a thing wrong.
Pam Parsons, Glenys Ryan and Sue White 24 defeated Lesley Dunstan, Cheryl Hodges and Irene Riley 13. It was lovely to see all the happy bowlers on the green.
Any lady looking for a game come down any Wednesday at the new, names in by 9am for a 9.30am start.
Belated birthdays wishes to Colleen, Sandra, Sue and Mel.
DINING OUT? Chinese catering is proving popular since resuming in the new year and is served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
WANT A GAME? For the beginner social games are played Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning and naturally competition game are played for the more serious players.
