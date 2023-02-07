Eugowra news: St Joseph's opens school doors for 2023

A new school year has begun and with a return to a level of normality for the children of St Joseph's at Eugowra.
They have returned to their own site thanks to support from all corners and a mighty volunteer effort in the days before the start of the 2023 school year.
Demountable classrooms were delivered less than two weeks ago and transformed into welcoming learning spaces by a volunteer army, a grateful principal Cathy Eppelstun said.
Only the plastic chairs remain of the school that the St Joseph's family walked out of on Friday, November 11, 2022. On the morning of Monday, November 14, a two-metre wall of water smashed through it all.
In less than three months since, help rolled in from around the diocese and the country both to clean up and to get students back together sharing the space with Eugowra Public School for the end of Term 4.
It was wonderful for all to be "home" at St Joseph's on Monday.
"It has been a major effort from all my staff - and partners, it's been a team effort," Mrs Eppelstun said on Monday.
About 60 people from staff and student families to friends from Cowra's St Raphael's rallied on Saturday to make it happen.
"It was just phenomenal, it was mind-blowing," Mrs Eppelstun said. "But we had a lot to do."
"We had to put all the furniture in the classrooms, we had 100 tubs in our shipping container that had to be moved into classrooms ... the staff were amazing."
Everything from the grounds to the office needed to be set up: tote trays labelled and filled; chairs cleaned one more time, desks set up.
Donations have been used to purchase a cubby from Rick's Timber Works, a slide and a trampoline for the playground; new toys and resources came through Eugowra's Little Farmers store.
In all the excitement the reality of the impact of the November 14 disaster remains, and Mrs Eppelstun says staff have received training to support students.
Every single child and family was affected when what's described as "an inland tsunami" hit Eugowra last November, some lost their homes and some families are still trying to rebuild and repair to get home.
All staff have completed training in the Storm Birds program, designed to support children who have been through natural disaster.
The demountable classrooms are available for two years thanks to the support of the Department of Education, and Mrs Eppelstun says the Bathurst diocese Catholic Education Office has been very, very supportive.
Work to dry out Eugowra's Catholic Church is under way, the longer-term work to refurbish damaged classrooms will take place, but the timing is dependent on trades availability.
