The sculpture is packed in a crate, and wrapped in a sheet.
It takes nothing away from the impact of the moment Irene Ridgeway comes face to face with her great-grandmother.
It is nearly 100 years since Nellie (nee Bungil) Walker was sculpted for a museum exhibit, chosen to portray what was thought to be a disappearing Australian Aboriginal race.
She was one of a trio of nameless figures: that is about to change.
Nellie's story will be told, and Irene's journey to make it happen the subject of what will surely be a powerful documentary directed by Nellie's great, great-grandson Daniel King.
Her Name is Nanny Nellie.
As filming begins in Parkes the family explains that their Nanny Nellie was, in 1925, selected as the ideal model of a full-blood Aboriginal woman.
Her family's understanding is that she was actually detained to be sculpted for the exhibit.
Activist Jimmy Clements was chosen to represent the Aboriginal man, a nine-year-old named Harold Marsh the child.
"They thought that full-blood Aboriginals were dying out," Daniel says. "They were ethnographic statues, made to preserve the way that we looked."
The sculptor was Raynor Hoff, renowned particularly for the sculptures on the Anzac War Memorial in Sydney.
Daniel says Hoff was an advocate for women and that Nellie would visit him even after the completion of the sculpture, also travelling to the Museum to see it in place.
But the sculpture wasn't common knowledge in the family, particularly as the years passed.
Nellie's daughter Victoria was one of the Stolen Generation, removed from her family aged just eight years old to live in Cootamundra Girls' Home.
Victoria - Nanny Kempsey to her family and so in this story - only saw her mother once again in 1938, when she was called to Nanny Nellie's deathbed in Waterfall Sanitorium.
Nearly 60 years later Nanny Kempsey saw three First Nations statues in the Australian Museum, and crossed the floor to find herself face to face with her mother again.
"(Nanny Nellie) was just standing there in a lap lap and I'm sure that (Victoria's) memory of her mother wasn't of her naked, it was her fully dressed and clothed as any other person living in the 1920s," Daniel says.
"She got the statue removed because she was naked, essentially."
She later wrote to the Museum to give them permission to display it, providing her mother's identity and dignity were restored. That her name, and her story, were told.
Working towards that, for Nanny Nellie, Jimmy Clements and Harold Marsh, is the journey her descendants are now on.
It will be the subject of a documentary directed by Daniel, the owner of First Person Films, and produced by Ben Pederick.
"We're going to trace a lot of Nanny Nellie's steps," Daniel said.
"We're going to go to Bombala where she was born, to Tilba Tilba where she got married to James Walker, to Tathra wharf where they got on the butter boat and caught the boat up to La Perouse."
Irene and Daniel have already visited Cootamundra Girls' Home and captured some footage there.
"I got in the building where my grandmother slept," Irene says.
"There were big locks on the doors. It's the eeriest place. There are some horror stories there."
Her Name is Nanny Nellie will be a feature-length documentary film, premiering at the Adelaide Film Festival and screening on NITV.
The sculpture has made its impact on each generation.
Daniel first saw her 20 years ago, covered by a white sheet in storage in the Museum vaults, taken there by his Uncle Arthur.
"They took the sheet off and there was my great, great grandmother," he recounts.
"Absolutely life like, literally like she was standing there, because the sculpture was done so well.
"I remember the pain in her eyes.
"Going wow how lucky am I to have this in my family, to be able to see a statue of my great, great grandmother, but also then thinking about what she had to endure for me to be standing here and having this experience."
Irene first saw Nanny Nellie in storage in Penrith. The sculpture is now packed in a crate and Irene had asked them to cover her with a sheet.
"That was amazing. That was the pinnacle moment for me," Irene says.
"Seeing my great grandmother - who gets a chance to do that? An Aboriginal person stand in front of their ancestors?"
They work now to honour their ancestors, and to restore humanity to each of those nameless figures so they can be exhibited in future with dignity.
"This film I think is also a healing journey for generational trauma," Daniel says.
