Bedgerabong in prime condition for 2023 picnic races just months after major flood

Isolated for months by floods, the Bedgerabong community has rallied magnificently to have the annual Picnic race meeting ready to go on Saturday with a capacity crowd assured.
Rated by many as the premier Picnic meeting in Australia, the races and associated events are organised by residents of the tiny village and surrounding farm owners and workers.
Boasting an irrigated turf track and expansive lawns and gardens, the racecourse is nestled beside the Lachlan river west of Forbes and is in prime condition for Saturday despite being ravaged by flood waters for several months.
Trainers from Victoria have previously supported Bedgerabong and this year Benno Bowen from Cunnamulla in outback Queensland has nominated several gallopers.
Last year Benno Bowen ventured to New South Wales for the first time and landed a winning double at Cobar with Ice Kitten and Dutton Ranch which are among his five nominations for Bedgerabong.
Feature event, the $11,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia-Bedgerabong Picnic Cup over 1400 metres has attracted trainers from Canberra, Tumbarumba, Dubbo, Nyngan, Cobar, Wellington and Cunnamulla (QLD).
Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn has won a Bedgerabong Cup and this year he has the top weight Honey Wine, a regular at recent TAB meetings.
Last start Gilgandra TAB winner Sons Of Bourke is trained at Nyngan by Rodney Robb while Canberra trainer Rob Potter with Madison Point and Connie Greig with Inzaghi and Cheeky Nugget will have plenty of supporters.
Connie Greig from Dubbo was the NSW trainers premiership winner for the Picnic circuit last season while Leandro Ribeiro won the Picnic jockeys premiership.
The Brazilian born Leandro Ribeiro who presently is a full time trackwork rider at Warwick Farm for Golden Slipper winning trainer Garry Portelli is a very talented jockey and is likely to ride most of the Connie Greig starters at Bedgerabong.
Final acceptors for Bedgerabong will be declared at 9am today (Thursday).
All tickets were sold out a week ago and only ticket holders will be admitted on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.