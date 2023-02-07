Forbes Advocate

Bedgerabong in prime condition for 2023 picnic races just months after major flood

By Colin Hodges
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 8:52am
Isolated for months by floods, the Bedgerabong community has rallied magnificently to have the annual Picnic race meeting ready to go on Saturday with a capacity crowd assured.

