Bogan Gate to host Costa as Landcare plans for big weekend come together

Hi Landcarers, we are thrilled to once again welcome Costa to speak at our Landcare dinner ... at Bogan Gate!
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 10 February for our Landcare Dinner with Costa Georgiadis at Bogan Gate Memorial Hall.
We want to keep everyone safe travelling to and from Bogan Gate and are offering a bus service between Parkes, Forbes and Bogan Gate on the evening. Bookings are essential for the buses.
Of course, we want to keep everything as local as possible and appreciate the assistance of The Bogan Gate Pub with our refreshments for the evening.
It wouldn't be a Landcare dinner without Eat Your Greens providing our dinner. Always a top feed and we are so grateful to Jess and Ben for once again supporting our dinner.
Local producers, Tumbling Downs Olives will be sampling some of their fabulous oils (and other goodies) during our welcome with locally made sourdough.
This is an opportunity to profile the fabulous little town of Bogan Gate, who will be celebrated a delayed 125 Years celebration earlier in March.
We want to keep giving back to Bogan Gate and are also organising a fundraiser to install a Automated External Defibrillator at the Hall which will provide access from the Overnight Parking area and the Bogan Gate Pub. If you would like to contribute in some way, please get in contact with me ASAP.
The dinner is only one part of events over the two days that Costa is with us. We are hosting Schools Eco Day for Year 5 and the Homegrown Parkes event.
The Homegrown Parkes Event is a new undertaking, with the support of Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council. This is a free event open to everyone between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, 25 March at Cooke Park.
Stallholder applications are now online and can be found on the Central West Lachlan Landcare website or via links on social media.
Tickets go online for the bus trip to a local home to check out their veggie patch. They will be talking about successes and failures in the garden and encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small. Our bus tickets will be available on Monday, 13 February. The bus will depart at 1pm.
For further information please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org
