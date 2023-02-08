They came from near and they came from far, all with Eugowra in their hearts, to raise a whopping $46,500.
Organiser Michael Dumesny couldn't be more touched by the response of Friday night's 'massive' fundraiser auction.
The morning after the event at the Coachman Hotel in Parkes, Dumesny said it was with great pleasure to wake up to announce they had initially raised around the $45k mark for the Eugowra community.
"Not in a million years," he said when asked if he expected to reach their final amount.
"A big thank you to everybody who helped make this night happen and for coming along and supporting it."
The hottest auction item on the night, Dumesny said, out of the dozens of NRL, Australian Cricket and racing memorabilia was the signed West Tigers jumper that went for $3700.
"John Kennedy and the Coachman went mad over it!" He laughed.
The highlight for Dumesny, however was that so many from around the town, Eugowra, Forbes and the Central West came out for the fundraiser and "everyone having a good time".
A rough estimation put numbers on the night between 250 to 300 people.
"A special mention has to go to Terrie and Tony at the Coachman Hotel Motel for being great hosts," Dumesny said.
He also thanked Tony Dwyer and "his crew" from the Parkes Spacemen for doing all of their auctions and his own team who helped out where they could on the night.
"[Thank you to] Harness Racing NSW for their support. Everyone who donated items - you guys are legends. And last but not least, everybody who bought up, whether it be items on the night or tickets," he said.
"I love you all for helping where you could. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."
The money will go into Harness Racing NSW's benevolent fund and once Dumesny has a chance to meet with Cabonne Shire Council and others in a position to provide advice, they'll work out where the money will be best spent in the community.
"Whether that goes back into buildings, groups and schools and preschools, that would be the ideal scenario," he said.
"We know the town has to rebuild itself.
"Rather than it going to individuals, have it go to community organisations instead... It will help the town grow a lot more."
When Eugowra was struck with what's been described as an 'inland tsunami' on November 14, Dumesny and a few of his mates got together informally and threw in some cash because they wanted to help.
Before he knew it there was $13,000 and they bought a whole lot of gift cards to give to Eugowra residents.
"Because that's what they needed in the early days. That's how it all started," Dumesny said.
"We then made it more official with Team Flood Relief (donations from winnings in harness racing in December) and this auction."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.