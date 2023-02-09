Forbes Advocate

Little athletes running faster, jumping higher, throwing further to earn place at State championships

February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Front) Ella-Rose, Matthew, Holly, Alani, Maddi, Charlie, Koden (middle) Tilly, Evie, Anderson, Hayden, Zac, Jamaraki (back) Jess, Peta, Max, Charlie and Laine.

Forbes will be well represented at this year's State Little Athletics championships after some stellar results at a regional level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.