Little athletes running faster, jumping higher, throwing further to earn place at State championships

Forbes will be well represented at this year's State Little Athletics championships after some stellar results at a regional level.
Laura Chudleigh has raised the bar with a new under 14s girls high jump record in weekend competition at Dubbo, qualifying to compete at a NSW level across all four of her events.
Laura jumped 155cm to take first in high jump, also claiming the gold medal in 200m and long jump, and a silver medal in 400m.
Anderson McMahon was another to bring home multiple gold medals winning 100, 200m and long jump in Under 11 boys as well as a silver medal in high jump. He too will represent our region at State in all four of his events.
Jackson Beaudin won gold in 200m hurdles and javelin to be bound for the NSW Championships in Under 13 boys.
Beau Wheeldon flew home for first in the Under 12 boys 100m and 200m.
Charlie DeMamiel placed first in 70m and long jump to earn her place in Sydney in the Under 9 girls.
Max Ridge placed second in the Under 13 boys javelin and Jamaraki Ware in the Under 10 boys 70m to also be heading for State.
The top two in each event go through to State finals, but more of our athletes are on standby pending times and results from other regional championships, Forbes Little Athletics secretary Kylie Buckenhofer explains.
Jess Tudgey took thirds in Under 17 girls shot put and high jump; Charlie Walder third in Under 12 boys 800m; Evie Amor in the Under 11 girls' 100m.
Our junior boys relay team of Zac Dunn, Jamaraki Ware, Anderson McMahon and Beau Wheeldon came second at regional and are on standby for State depending on times from other regions.
The club also had some great results in under 8s, with those athletes not yet old enough to compete at the State level.
Matthew Brunt won gold in the discus, and Madi West gold in the shot putt.
Holly Buckenhofer brought home silver medals in 70m and discus, and bronze in 200m.
Considering the club's grounds were under floodwater at the start of the season, their results really are remarkable.
Forbes Little Athletics competes in Region 3, which includes the major centres of Dubbo and Orange, spanning Kurrajong / Bilpin to Cowra, Mudgee to Cobar.
The local club had more than 120 registrations for the Summer season, with competitors heading to the zone carnival at Parkes to qualify for Dubbo.
They were: Peta Allen, Evie Amor, Jackson Beaudin, Alani Brunt, Mathew Brunt, Holly Buckenhofer, Laura Chudleigh, Charlie DeMamiel, Tilly DeMamiel, Hayden Dunn, Zac Dunn, Koden Jackson, Laine Jackson, Anderson McMahon, Logan McMahon, Van Parry, Max Ridge, Jess Tudgey, Jamaraki Ware, Charlie Walder, Madi West, Beau Wheeldon, Ella-Rose Wright.
Kylie said they lost five weeks at the start of the season due to flooding, but made it up before Christmas and with an early start to January training.
"That was a really great lead-in to regional for the kids," she said.
