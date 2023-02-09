State funds $1.5m to build solar power and battery plant at Eugowra

Eugowra will be home to a solar power and battery plant in future with the announcement of $1.5 million in State Government funding.
The funding will allow Cabonne Council to plan and build a mid-sized solar and battery facility in Eugowra, bringing down energy expenses for council-owned buildings, NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway said.
This particular project will be to source, supply and deliver a 2.6MW battery energy storage system to compliment a wider mid-scale solar plan, a council spokesperson said.
"The project will fund electricity costs across all of council's 85 sites, which will result in lower hiring fees for community and sporting group accessing these facilities, and help to position the region as a leader in sustainability," Mayor Kevin Beatty said.
The site in Eugowra is on land owned by Council and adjacent to a grid connection.
It has been a long time in the planning, part of Cabonne's Community Strategic Plan, Delivery Program, and Operational Plan, the council spokesperson said.
Council aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030 - just seven years away - and the big picture is to secure the shire's energy future by generating 100 per cent of its electricity needs locally from renewable sources.
The battery storage is particularly exciting, enabling the powerplant to feed energy into the grid when it is needed.
Storage will enable Council to produce enough renewable energy and feedback into the grid to offset 100 per cent of grid imports across the 85 sites Council manages.
"This renewable energy project plans to create and develop regional jobs, stabilise the energy distribution network, and provide Cabonne Council, and all Central NSW Joint Organisation Councils, additional power to meet their 50% renewable energy target by 2030 or earlier," Cr Beatty said.
It has been funded through Resources for Regions, which has delivered 355 projects worth $560 million to mining communities since its inception in 2012.
