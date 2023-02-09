Forbes Advocate

State funds $1.5m to build solar power and battery plant at Eugowra

February 9 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2.6MW solar power system in Eugowra has been funded to the tune of $1.5 million. File picture

Eugowra will be home to a solar power and battery plant in future with the announcement of $1.5 million in State Government funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.