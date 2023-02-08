Council comment: Forbes to host local government reps; Pitt Stop site on agenda

I cannot impress how excited I am to welcome the Australian Local Government Women's Association annual conference to Forbes in April.
The impact of women in local government, and in leading recovery in the wake of disaster is immense, as we are only too aware.
The women of Forbes have our own stories to tell, but it is going to be amazing to listen to the wisdom and expertise of others in our field.
More information will be available as we get closer to the event, but I cannot wait to welcome these women to our town as they learn, explore, build networks and fall in love with Forbes.
It is satisfying to see the confidence organisations have in Forbes, its people, and our council in bringing major events such as this to our region.
It is timely in rejuvenating our town and region, and promoting what we have to offer.
CENTROC (the Central NSW Regional Organisation of Councils) will be meeting in Forbes at the end of this month, so again bringing representatives of the member councils - Bathurst, Blayney, Boorowa, Cabonne, Cowra, Harden, Lachlan, Lithgow, Oberon, Orange, Parkes, Upper Lachlan, Weddin, Wellington, Young and Central Tablelands Water, to our town.
Finally, please be aware as work has recommenced on the former Pitt Stop Café site for remediation and demolition of the building. Barricades, detours and signage will be installed.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
