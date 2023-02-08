Forbes Advocate

Council comment: Forbes to host local government reps; Pitt Stop site on agenda

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
February 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM. Picture supplied

I cannot impress how excited I am to welcome the Australian Local Government Women's Association annual conference to Forbes in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.