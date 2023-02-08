Have you got one of the hottest tickets in town? Plan your day at Bedgerabong Picnic Races

Have you got one of the hottest tickets in town?
We're referring of course to the booked-out Bedgerabong Picnic Races, which is on this Saturday, February 11.
The count down to this much-anticipated event is well and truly on now, and here's a few things you need to know!
Tickets are sold out: Pre-sold tickets did reach capacity a week ahead of race day. No tickets will be sold at the gates on the day.
While it's likely some people will have a change of plans and offer their tickets for resale unfortunately, scammers are operating in this space.
If you are looking to buy tickets privately Bedgerabong Picnic Race committee advises you contact 123tix on 1300 001 238 to verify the booking code and to change booking names on tickets when you are purchasing tickets from someone else.
Getting there: Forbes Bus Lines will be running shuttle buses on race day.
They'll be leaving from Victoria Park, Forbes, with the first bus at midday, continuing when needed until 2pm.
Return buses start at 6.30 pm from the hall and the drop off points will be the Forbes Sport & Recreation Club and the Forbes Inn. Last bus will be approximately 10.30pm.
The cost is $7 each way.
On ground: There is a:
Organisers advise that you bring cash! Eftpos is available for bar tickets and merchandise only, there is no cash out available. They do encourage you to bring cash for bar tickets as that's quickest and easiest on the day.
The races: Gates open at 11am and the first race is expected about 1.30pm, check out Colin Hodges' look at the nominations for an idea of what to expect on the day.
Fashions on the field: Judging will take place for the following categories:
Listen for announcements on course on the day. Judging will commence after Race 2, please make your way to the stage next to the bar for initial judging.
Final judging and the winners presentation will be held immediately after Race 3 on the track.
Look after yourself: The forecast is for a top of 40 degrees for the afternoon. Dress cool and sun-safe (wear your hat!), stay hydrated and we will see you there!
