Prices remained firm at Forbes store sale last Friday despite fears to the contrary, as agents reported prices exceeded expectations.
A total of 950 head were yarded.
Forbes Livestock agent Tim Mackay was very pleased with the sale.
"It was probably a better result than we expected, given the state of the cattle market," he said.
"Vendors were happy on the day, and buyers came from Condobolin, Wagga Wagga, Young, Lake Cargelligo, Dubbo, Orange as well as the local district."
Mr Mackay believes the cattle market will stabilise.
"It has come to a point where prices have come back to a level where the feedlots and processors can operate," he said.
"With autumn rain, the restocker market could improve."
Jeff Kirk, Condobolin, sold 12 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Hereford/Angus cows with Angus calves for $3800 a unit. The cows averaged 503 kilograms, and the calves averaged 258kg.
A line of 12 PTIC Shorthorn cows, aged seven to eight years, sold on account of H Bolam, Tottenham, made $2060.
Frank Donoghue, Eugowra, offered a partial dispersal of his herd. Mr Donoghue's top pen of yearling Angus steers weighing 360kg made $1680. His lead pen of heifers weighing 350kg made $1550 and went to Elders, Forbes, on behalf of Jemalong Station, Forbes.
