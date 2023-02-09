Call for volunteers to cook up a fresh start at Forbes North

Do you like to chop, stir, mix, fold and sauté? Yes? Then Forbes North Public School wants you!
Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Specialist and teacher Marianne Hardy said with the learning interruptions caused by two years of Covid and last year's flooding, it will be a fresh start for the school's classes to have volunteers back helping in the kitchen.
The lesson roster is organised so every student at Forbes North Public School will visit the kitchen once a fortnight.
To ensure each student has a valuable experience, volunteers are needed to help demonstrate and supervise these groups.
"This is an excellent opportunity [for volunteers] to pass on skills that the broader community can benefit from," Ms Hardy said.
"Volunteers may have taught their children or their grandchildren to cook, but now they can pass those skills on [to others]."
The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden program aims to teach life-long skills.
Through cooking students learn about fruit and vegetable seasonality, how to read recipes and the importance of using different quantities.
Other life-long skills include how to plan and prepare a meal, prepare a dinner table, how to sit at a table, use table manners appropriately and the importance of washing up once the meal is over.
The variety of fresh produce available means some students may be cooking and tasting new foods.
Ms Hardy said volunteers will work with a group of students and use a pre-arranged seasonal recipe.
Volunteers are required for two-hour or three-hour sessions, three days a week (Monday, Tuesday and Friday) on a weekly or fortnightly roster, with three volunteers needed at each session.
Volunteers can nominate a particular time-slot or be allocated. Most importantly volunteers need to be good role models who are willing to make a positive influence on students.
To register an expression of interest in volunteering in the kitchen with Forbes North Public School phone 6852 2187.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.