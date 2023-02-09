Forbes Advocate

Call for volunteers to cook up a fresh start at Forbes North

February 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Year 4 students Ila Kennedy and Sasha McCarthy and kitchen garden specialist and teacher Marianne Hardy inspect the strawberry crop at Forbes North Public School. Picture supplied

Do you like to chop, stir, mix, fold and sauté? Yes? Then Forbes North Public School wants you!

