"You'd be mad to miss it" is the advice from the organiser of Masters of the Mandagery 2023.
This festival of football, food and music is coming to Spooner Oval on March 18 with a Bon Jovi tribute act to take the night out.
Organiser Andrew Barnes is delighted to announce Livin' on a Prayer - The Bon Jovi Show is coming to Forbes and at $20 for the whole event, the tickets are an absolute steal.
When you consider you'll also get to see some of the retired rugby league stars of our region pull on their boots, he's justified in saying you won't want to miss this event.
Tickets are necessary and available online at https://www.eugowramasters.com/theevent
On the football side of things, teams from Eugowra, Trundle, Parkes and Grenfell have signed up, with visiting teams from as far away as Canberra and Coogee. It's expected gates will open about 11am with entertainment all day.
"It's all over-35s, playing 20 minute games, there are no scores kept so that takes the competitiveness out of it and it is absolutely all in good fun," Barnes says.
All in good fun, but with a serious mission.
Masters of the Mandagery was birthed in Eugowra and this year, Barnes is using the event to raise funds toward rebuilding the community he loves.
He's already launched a series of raffles online with some incredible prizes with the goal of raising $500,000.
For the rugby league fans there are signed jerseys from the 2022 grand final winning Penrith Panthers along with St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, NSW Blues, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans.
You could win a Crown Towers Sydney Experience, a Raging Waters and go-karting package with accommodation, Taronga Park zoo experience, or Orange wine tasting just to name a few.
Tickets are just $5 each and you can go online to www.eugowramasters.com/raffles to purchase them.
Keep an eye on the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page for news about auctions and more ways to support the cause.
Barnes is one of Eugowra's Golden Eagles Old Boys, and although he'd moved out of town he's been back in Eugowra at every opportunity since tragedy struck last November 14.
"Overall, it's still very tough," he says.
"There's only a handful of people back in their homes - and when I say that they're not finished homes."
He's got a couple of goals at the moment: getting Eugowra's Central Hotel open again and painting homes.
The Old Boys have started buying paint and rolling up their sleeves ... and they're finding it's making a massive difference to people.
"Where we have painted people are so happy and thankful - it's another big step of getting home," Barnes said.
"People were getting quotes to paint of about $10,000 or if they're doing it themselves, it's a massive job."
He'd also love funds directed to the work needed to get the town's only pub open again, and support the ongoing GIVIT campaign to help flood-affected residents get the things they need to get home.
You can read some of the stories he's collected from friends among those hardest hit by the disaster on the event website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.