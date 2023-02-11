Forbes Advocate

Masters of the Mandagery will be bigger than ever with Glam Haven's Bon Jovi Show at Forbes' Spooner Oval

February 12 2023 - 9:00am
Glam Haven's Bon Jovi Show will be part of a massive Masters of the Mandagery at Forbes Spooner Oval on March 18. Picture supplied

"You'd be mad to miss it" is the advice from the organiser of Masters of the Mandagery 2023.

