Lost beds, bedding or white goods? Lions raise funds to help flooded families get back home

Flood-affected families can access up to $1000 in assistance from Lions clubs to help purchase some of the items needed to get home after flooding.
Australian Lions Foundation Inc and Lions Club International Foundation Inc have activated disaster recovery funding for our shire, with relief payments now available to residents affected by the floods.
"Since the early days of our most recent flood disaster the Forbes and District Lions have made available funds by the way of Why Leave Town Cards," Forbes and District Lions' Peter Bright said.
"These cards not only help the persons directly affected by the floods but also local businesses."
Lions Need for Feed rolled in with 15 semi-trailer loads of donated hay on Australia Day, and some 500 Lions Christmas cakes are being distributed to affected households.
Now up to $1000 per family is being made available.
"Funding is now available for beds and bedding, and some whitegoods, such as refrigerators, microwaves and washing machines," Mr Bright said.
"We understand that some residents may not be able to make use of this funding at the moment, but it is ongoing.
"What you'll need is your Disaster Registration Number (DD Number), you will also be asked to provide other information by our Disaster Relief Chairperson."
You can contact Peter Bright on 0419463803 to discuss this.
If you would like to support Lions locally in the longer term, the next Lions Market is planned for the Saturday March 18.
A great day is planned, conditions permitting, so all are invited to come along and have a wander through the area, buy a bargain and feast upon a Lions sandwich!
