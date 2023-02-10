Forbes Advocate

Lost beds, bedding or white goods? Lions raise funds to help flooded families get back home

February 11 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friendly local Lions Peter Bright, Ian Acret, Ray Judge, Gayle Williams, Aidan Clarke and Elaine Bright. File picture

Flood-affected families can access up to $1000 in assistance from Lions clubs to help purchase some of the items needed to get home after flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.