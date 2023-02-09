Forbes Advocate
Court

Marcus John Smith caught driving while disqualified four times in six months among other offences

By Court Reporter
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:46am
File picture.

A Forbes man who has repeatedly got behind the wheel during a six-month disqualification period, has received multiple charges and fines.

