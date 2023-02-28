Rebuilding the physical, reconnecting community equally important says Mental Health Commissioner

The recovery isn't over.
It isn't over for those trying to rebuild homes and repair properties.
It isn't over for those exhausted and traumatised by the events and the aftermath of last November's flooding - and horrific flash flooding.
NSW Mental Health Commissioner Catherine Lourey is encouraging everyone to be aware that natural disasters impact people in different ways - and those impacts may only surface months or even years later.
Connection, she says, is so, so important.
"While we know people have a lot of fortitude and they can get through this on their own, for many, particularly where you do have that repeated exposure to such traumatic events, you do need that support," Ms Lourey said.
That certainly applies to our region, which has stood up under flood, drought, COVID-19 restrictions, mouse plague and more floods.
You can make an appointment with a GP, phone the Mental Health line, phone or log onto a 24-hour crisis service - but Ms Lourey's key encouragement is to connect with those around you, those who understand.
"The evidence does show that communities coming together is a really valuable thing to their wellbeing," she said.
"We can talk about the burden of mental health issues at this time, we never shy away from that, but I also really think the human connection and having hope is just as important - that communities support each other how we stay connected, how we keep that hope."
Because floodwater can tear apart community just as it destroys homes, businesses, playgrounds and sports fields.
"It's not only disruptions to our work day or school day, it's disrupting how our community operates," Ms Lourey said.
"It's so important that we rebuild those connections because they are essential to our psychological health and the collective health of our communities."
It's as simple as stopping at the supermarket or on the sport sidelines for a chat.
Ms Lourey talks about the kind of "warm surveillance" she observed in the mid-west NSW community her family called home for generations.
It's backed up by the COVID surveys the Commission has carried out over the past three years: they asked country communities what worked well for them.
"It was absolutely about talking to each other," Ms Lourey said.
"Smaller towns are much more open and already have that local community feel and so the towns ... you already have such great strengths, don't forget that.
"They also have shared understanding about what's happening which is also really important.
"We can never underestimate that power of conversation, the power of supporting people.
"You don't have to be close, physically, to have that sense of closeness."
The Mental Health Commission was in Forbes a few years ago and one of the things they learned from their visit was that recovery takes a lot longer than many support services are available.
"There's the drive to say "we'll be back to normal quickly, we'll get there" but it is a long journey, we know that, the community knows that because they've been there," Ms Lourey said.
"It is a challenge and a challenging time and it won't be fixed overnight."
Hope is vital. Hope that there will be better days.
If you see people struggling to find that, reach out.
"Just ask, how are you going?" Ms Lourey said.
"What you're looking for is whether people say they're finding it hard to sleep, they're not eating that much or not eating very well.
"What we really start to see is that anxiety is meaning that they're distracted by those intense feelings so they're not looking after themselves."
"If people are offering to help say "yes, thank you"," Ms Lourey says simply.
"In the future someone else will need your help - that's what happens in a community."
The Commission often hears that people don't want to burden those around them with their struggles - especially if they've been affected by the same disaster.
"My message is you are as important as the people around you: if you need to reach out then do that," she said.
"If you feel you do want to talk to someone but are hesitant, if you don't want to burden ... then pick up the phone.
"That's really so important, if you're feeling like that, to seek that help.
"We know that this isn't just going to be impacting on the community for the next few months, it's an ongoing journey of recovery.
"You want to be there for your community, your family, your business so if you're feeling that you're not travelling well, then reach out."
Some of the services that are available:
One final thing: give yourself a pat on the back.
The last thing Ms Lourey wants is to add "look after yourself" to your to-do list in a way that it becomes something else to feel guilty about.
"Still being here is testament to getting through every day, day in day out, looking after the people you need to look after, sourcing things to help clean up, all of those different aspects of your lives," Ms Lourey said.
"It is such a great testimony to individuals who may feel they're not doing much at all. They are.
"The world around them may still be a mess, but they're still standing and sometimes that may sound simple but to be still standing is a real feat of success."
Be kind to yourself, the Commissioner urges.
"Whatever you've been doing it'll be there when you finish your cup of tea, go for a 15-minute walk," Ms Lourey said.
Give yourself permission to sit with a cup of tea or listen to music you like, give yourself permission to tell someone else that you're overwhelmed with what needs to be done.
"At the end of the day - if you have a microwave - get a nice heatpack and put it on your neck and shoulders," she suggested.
"If you're feeling stressed, turn off your phone, sit under a nice tree.
"Remain physically active, engaged, stay in tune with yourself and those around you and if you need help then please reach out."
