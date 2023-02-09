A local apprentice chef has earned a place in one of the nation's most prestigious mentoring programs.
Star Arandale from Parkes, who is working at Forbes Services Memorial Club, and Reba Scott from Orange have been announced among just 32 apprentice chefs handpicked from around Australia to be invited to the Fonterra Proud to be a Chef program.
Both students from TAFE NSW Orange are completing a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, helping to meet a forecast eight per cent increase in demand for skilled chefs in the Central West.
The four-day event, to be held in Melbourne later this month, will see participants treated to masterclasses with leading chefs, visit top-shelf restaurants, undertake market tours, and compete in an intense cook-off.
Star is hoping to hone in on her culinary skills through the program and impress judges with an arancini dish.
"TAFE NSW has helped me refine my skills in the kitchen and really opened my eyes to the all the places I can go in this industry," Star said.
"There will be a lot of people at Proud to be a Chef who have more experience than I do, but my TAFE NSW teachers and the Head Chef at the Forbes Services Memorial Club where I work have been helping me prepare."
Star is a second-year apprentice and wants to move into fine dining once she completes her trade.
20-year-old Reba Scott, who is a third-year apprentice at Orange Ex Servicemen's Club, has always wanted to be a chef, and enrolled in a TVET course at TAFE NSW while she was completing her High School Certificate.
For TAFE NSW Orange Commercial Cookery Teacher Lindl Taylor, Star and Reba's selection for Proud to be a Chef adds to a remarkable record of mentoring TAFE NSW students in competitions.
"Helping students like Star and Reba develop their job-ready skills and confidence is such a rewarding part of my job," Ms Taylor said.
