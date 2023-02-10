Man arrested, charged in Albury after vehicle allegedly stolen from Forbes

A man has been charged with firearm, traffic and property offences following an investigation into several alleged incidents in the state's Riverina.
Police will allege a vehicle was stolen in Forbes on Friday, January 20.
It was driven to the Lockhart area, where it broke down on Thursday, February 9.
It will be alleged the man broke into a home on Ferrier Street there, before attempting to steal another vehicle on Day Street, a NSW Police media release issued Friday afternoon said.
After returning to Ferrier Street, the man was driven to Stoneybank Road by a woman and once there, it's alleged the man threatened a male motorist with a firearm before fleeing in the woman's car.
After a short distance the car ran out of fuel and police were told he left the area in a white van after flagging down a passing motorist.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 34-year-old man in Albury about 4.15pm Thursday, February 9.
He was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with nine offences relating to police pursuit and stolen property. The charges are:
He was refused bail and will appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court today (Friday 10 February 2023).
