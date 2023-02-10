The Shooters, Farmers and Fishers (SFF) candidate for Orange says the majority of people voted for the party instead of incumbent Phil Donato.
Aaron Kelly announced his candidacy alongside SFF MLC Mark Banasiak at Robertson Park on Friday, February 10.
The longtime Parkes resident and SES volunteer said voters who returned Mr Donato to power with a 49.1 per cent swing in 2019 supported the party, not the individual.
Mr Donato left the SFF in December following controversial comments by leader Robert Borsak.
"I believe the majority of people supported the party," Mr Kelly said.
"The views I have are most likely very similar to Phil's because his views were formed along the party lines.
"It's certainly a big task but most of what Phil has achieved is under the banner of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party and I believe I can keep that representation up."
Mr Kelly was also grilled by attending media about a series of past Facebook posts in which he expressed support for gun rights and the banning of the Quran.
"The right to self defence in your own home shouldn't necessarily involve a firearm," he said.
"The way we have to store them makes it too long a process to do anything like that.
"I've worked in the security industry all my life, I carry a firearm every day. If someone attacks me I will defend myself.
"The general person doesn't have a right to carry a firearm in public. That is limited to police, security and the military. That shouldn't necessarily be changed.
"I don't believe in anything the Quran stands for. I'm a Christian, I stand by Christian values.
"No, I don't think it should be banned."
When asked what he would be campaigning on, Mr Kelly said health was of particular concern for the electorate and also backed the proposed greyhound centre of excellence, both of which are issues Mr Donato has advocated for.
"The electorate of Orange faces a major problem with health in the region and one of those issues is palliative care at Orange Hospital where there needs to be specific beds set aside for patients to get the care that they need and stay in the community," he said.
Parkes hospital, which has not had its maternity ward operational since June 2019, drew particular attention.
"Parkes hospital is something I'm certainly focusing on," he said.
"For a $72 million hospital only having birthing available for the first three years and then having to travel to Forbes and Orange, I don't think that's acceptable."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.