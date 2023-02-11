UPDATED: The Newell Highway is open as of Sunday morning.
A police pursuit had been initiated shortly before a fatal crash near Forbes on Saturday afternoon, and NSW Police have commenced a critical incident investigation.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District had attempted to stop a Nissan Navara on the Newell Highway, and initiated the pursuit after it allegedly failed to stop, a NSW Police media release issued Saturday evening said.
A short time later the Nissan was involved in a crash with a truck.
NSW Police say the driver died at the scene. He hasn't been formally identified but is believed to be a 49-year-old man.
The truck driver wasn't injured but was taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A critical incident team comprised of officers from Chifley Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to independent review.
The Newell Highway remains closed to all traffic as of 8pm Saturday, February 11, with Live Traffic advising a diversion using the Parkes-Eugowra road and Escort Way is suitable for all traffic including heavy vehicles.
