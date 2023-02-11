Forbes Advocate

Newell Highway closed between Parkes and Forbes after fatal crash

Updated February 11 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway remains closed as police begin critical incident investigation into fatal crash

A police pursuit had been initiated shortly before a fatal crash near Forbes on Saturday afternoon, and NSW Police have commenced a critical incident investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.