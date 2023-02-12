With this year's state election fast approaching, our team has compiled an up-to-date list of all confirmed Orange candidates - and everything you need to know.
The electorate comprises about 58,000 voters in Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and Orange. At 16,982-square-kilometres, it is comparable in size to Slovenia.
The last time this list was updated only incumbent member Phil Donato (now-independent, formerly SFF) and Tony Mileto (NSW National Party) were the only candidates to appear on the Electoral Commission (AEC) 2023 NSW roll.
Since then Labor candidate Heather Dunn has been locked in while the Greens announced current Orange City councillor David Mallard as their candidate at the beginning of February.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) revealed their candidate, Aaron Kelly, on February 10. He will try and wrestle the electorate back for the SFF after Mr Donato left the party in December 2022.
The Legalise Cannabis Partry have also confirmed that they will be running a candidate for the first time in Orange but he or she remains unknown for the time being.
All 15 registered NSW political parties have been contacted by ACM for comment on their plans in Orange. This story will be updated as new candidates are announced.
The NSW Small Business Party is the only one to so-far rule out a campaign. A spokesperson said: "No, at this stage we are not looking to do that".
Pauline Hanson's One Nation, the Informed Medical Options Party, Liberal Democrats, Public Education Party, Socialist Alliance, Sustainable Australia, Animal Justice Party, and Elizabeth Farrelly Independents are yet to respond.
Candidates from the 2019 election Terri Ann Baxter (independent), David O'Brien (Keep Sydney Open), and Stephen Bisgrove (Liberal Democrat) told the CWD they have no plans to recontest the seat.
Maurice Davey (Christian Democratic Party) and Garry McMahon (Australian Conservatives) could not be reached for comment. Both parties are now dissolved.
Several residents from across the region have confirmed upper-house campaigns. These include Wellington-born Wirajuri man Roy Ah-See (independent) and Bathurst Wirajuri woman Lynda-June Coe (NSW Greens).
His college Sam Farraway - who controversially dubbed himself "basically the Member for Orange" in parliament last year while critiquing actual-member-for-Orange Phil Donato - is not up for re-election.
Voters will head to the polls on March 25, 2023. Early voting centres will be confirmed in February, 2023. Postal vote applications are now open and can be found here.
Election-day polling locations will be published in coming weeks. At the 2019 election most schools, churches, clubs, and community centres hosted voters.
Phil Donato has represented the Orange seat for seven years. Elected by a razor 0.2 per cent in 2016, he secured 65.18 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote at the last election.
To check you're registered to vote or update your details, click here.
