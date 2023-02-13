Forbes Advocate

Meet the 2022 Forbes SOYA nominees

By Anita Morrison, Soya
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 2:00pm
Some of our Sportsperson of the Year nominees are Forbes Magpies, Jess Ashcroft, Maggie Townsend, St Laurence's 10-a-side rugby, Jake Tomlinson, Jackson Beaudin and Forbes Rugby juniors.

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association (SOYA) are delighted with the quality of the nominations they have received for the 2022 Awards with the Annual Awards Presentation to be held on Saturday 4th March at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel commencing at 2.30pm.

