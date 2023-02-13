The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association (SOYA) are delighted with the quality of the nominations they have received for the 2022 Awards with the Annual Awards Presentation to be held on Saturday 4th March at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel commencing at 2.30pm.
The Forbes SOYA is a small yet hard working committee dedicated to recognising and celebrating the accomplishments of our local sports men and women as well as administrators and officials.
Sport is an important part of life and the awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to the athletes who excel in their chosen sport and thank and show appreciation to the many volunteers who give their time to ensure that children and adults of all ages have access to some of the best sporting facilities and competitions in New South Wales.
The awards being contested include the Junior and Senior Sportsperson, All Rounder, Coach/Trainer, Referee/Umpire/Official, Administrator, Team and of course the Forbes Sportsperson and Runner Up for 2019.
The overall winner of the Central West Credit Union Monthly Achievers Award will also be announced on the night along with the President's Award, Phillip Adams Encouragement Award, Merit Awards, School & Special Sports Awards and the Forbes Netball Association Terry Wade Award.
The calibre of the nominations received for all the awards was of a very high standard making the job of the independent judging panel extremely difficult.
Tickets are now available from 123tix (https://www.123tix.com.au/events/37803/forbes-soya-2022) - Adults $25 and Children (12 years & under) $15. To assist with catering all tickets need to be purchased by 5pm Friday February 24.
Nominees for the 2022 Awards are:
SENIOR SPORSTPERSON:
JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON:
TEAM:
COACH/TRAINER:
REFEREE/UMPIRE/OFFICIAL:
ADMINISTRATION:
ALL ROUNDER:
All nominees who meet this criteria in the Junior and Senior categories are eligible to be considered for this award.
FORBES SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR RUNNER UP:
All nominees in the Junior, Senior and All Rounder categories are eligible to be considered for this award.
FORBES SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR:
All nominees in the Junior, Senior and All Rounder categories are eligible to be considered for this award.
Congratulations to all nominees and the SOYA committee look forward to seeing you all, your families and the nominating sporting organisations when the 2022 winners are announced on March 4.
This year our special guest is Geoff Mann, ABC Breakfast Show Host. Geoff Mann is widely known as the Mr. Sport of the central west and western plains.
He grew up in Coonamble and has lived in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst. Geoff played rugby league until 1990 and along with swimming has dabbled in tennis, golf, cricket and touch football.
He's on the Country Cricket Umpires Panel and in 2006 appeared on the cover of the local White Pages in honour of his contribution to local sport.
Geoff loves history and devotes much of his spare time to a project on the centenary of rugby league. He is married with three children and lives in Wongarbon, east of Dubbo.
You can hear Geoff Mann on the Saturday and Monday breakfast shows on ABC Central West and Western Plains.
The SOYA Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our local businesses, allowing Forbes to be one of the last country towns in New South Wales who host a separate sporting awards ceremony.
