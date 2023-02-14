Bowlers on "learning curve" in zone competition, while minor singles campaign continues at local level

Forbes was represented in the Zone 4 Fours played in Orange last weekend and while having little to celebrate still proved successful for the club.
"We went down to Grenfell in the first round but that doesn't mean it was a waste of time as we had a team of relatively young players to the game and to come against the best in the district is a real learning curve," skip Scott Andrew said on Monday.
His fellow players were Brett Davenport, Shane 'Booza' Bolam and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes.
There is still plenty to keep bowlers and spectators interested in coming weeks with the finale of the Major Singles being talked about scheduled for Friday evening to feature competition favourite and former champion Mitch Andrews who can expect plenty of opposition from a bowler on the 'up and up', 'Pooch' Dukes. A game definitely not to be missed.
Minor singles: A game in Minor Singles was played last weekend with Shayne Staines showing his all round sporting ability to win 26-17 in 28 ends over Alan Hilder.
He was kept honest early, 6-all after seven ends then 8-all after 11 to edge away slightly in the middle to late stages leading 22-13 after 24.
Shayne now joins Scott McKellar as first into the semi finals with quarter final games yet to be played.
Pennants: Teams for the first round of bowls in Grade 3 and 7 Pennants have been announced with selectors Scott 'Scooter' Andrews and Laurie Crouch confident of a promising result with a selection of ladies included in the Open Gender competition to be played on Sunday.
Grade 3 will be on the road heading to play the highly competitive Grenfell club while the 7's will be home hosting Canowindra.
Grade 3 teams - 1) Mitch Andrews, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes, Shane 'Booza' Bolam and Brett Davenport; 2) Greg Gunn, Robert 'Bert' Bayley, Ben Nicholson (a new member from the Scone club) and Bruce Williams; 3) 'Scooter' Andrews, Brian 'Spro' Asimus, Kerry Roach and Warren Keep.
Grade 7 - 1) Geoff Williams, Laurie Crouch, Peter Besgrove and Bob Grant; 2) Troy Clarke, Lyall Strudwick, Sue White, Denny Byrnes; 3) Scott McKellar, Barry Shine, Sid Morris and Cliff Nelson.
SOCIAL - Last Wednesday another full rink for the morning competition where card draw winners were Rick Stewart and Scott McKellar with a 24-11 win in 18 ends over Trevor Currey and Paul Doust. The winners the better run home after they were only in front 9-8 at half time.
Impressive were Jim Maloy and Denny Byrnes winning 26-18 in 20 over Fred Vogelsang and Laurie Crouch comfortable leading 14-6 after 10. Equally happy with their game were Rob Priest and Bob Grant winning 23-14, also in 20, over Gary Reilly, a newcomer to bowls and his ever inspiring skip Kerry Dunstan.
Michael Coles, who is heading to Perth for the Transplant Games later in the year was 'on song' leading for Barry Shine winning 28-11 in 22 ends over Max Vincent and Alf Davies who struggled early behind 15-5 after 11.
Closest game for the morning had John Baass and Dale Scott winning 16-15 in 18 ends over Geoff Coles and John Kennedy where a two on the last end got them home after they only led 10-8 after nine.
Another combo to finish strong over 20 ends were Bill O'Connell and Tony Bratton with a 19-13 win over Geoff West and Lyall Strudwick. Nothing separated the two at 'oranges', 8-all.
In the last Cheree Vincent had them talking leading in superb fashion for Geoff Williams winning 32-5 in 18 over John Browne and John Gorton with the score 19-0 before the two John's opened their eyes.
In-club winners and heading for the Flint St Butchery were Jeff Nicholson and Fred Vogelsang.
Last Thursday afternoon Ron Thurlow, Tony Bratton, Wayne Burton, Denny Byrnes, Bob Grant and Darryl Griffith left the club happy claiming the $600 jackpot after the Ron, Tony and Wayne combo won a tight game 19-18 in 16 ends over Denny, Bob and Darryl. They had to come from behind with the score 11-18 against them after 11.
Peter Besgrove led for Glenn Kearney winning 23-15 in 22 ends over Dale Scott and Lyall Strudwick after leading 10-5 in 11. In the remaining game Paul Doust took notice of 'super coach' Peter Hocking winning 20-11 over another 22 end game against Alan Hilder and Bruce Jones. They led 11-7 after 11.
The Sunday morning bowlers ventured out in the hope of winning the $150 jackpot with five pairs participating where resting touchers went to Alan Afflick and Garry Reily and the in-club draws to "Bert' Bayley and Dale Scott.
John Cutler and Cliff Nelson got the better of Dale Scott and Brett Davenport 15-7 in 16 ends coming from behind 5-6 after eight. Next door Grahame and Garry Reily led from the start to down Alan Haynes and John Hides 18-10.
Two one sided games were recorded when Terry Molloy and 'Bert' Bayley handed a lesson to Richard Biles and 'Pooch' Dukes winning 28-5 over 16 ends leading 19-0 after eight while Alan Afflick and Viv Russell were just as impressive winning 22-8, also in 16, over Ron Thurlow and Bob McGinty leading 14-3 after eight.
In the last, Peter Besgrove and Al Phillips shared the points with Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Smith 15-all. Nothing separated the two, 5-all after five, 11-all after 10, 12-all after 12 then 14-all after 14.
COMING UP - Nominations are still being sought for the Don Schatz Memorial to be played on Saturday March 4. At this stage 10 teams have nominated.
The $12,900 Easter Bowls Carnival to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 7, 8 and 9 is gaining support with 13 teams nominated for the Fours and 25 in the Pairs highlighted by players coming from far and wide.
If you can offer any help contact co-ordinators 'Scooter' Andrews 0409 511 459 or Rob Priest 0418 687 646.
DINING OUT - Chinese catering is proving popular since resuming in the new year and is served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.