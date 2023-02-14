Forbes Advocate

Bowlers on "learning curve" in zone competition, while minor singles campaign continues at local level

February 15 2023 - 7:30am
Get out on the greens for the Schatz memorial day on March 4. File picture

Forbes was represented in the Zone 4 Fours played in Orange last weekend and while having little to celebrate still proved successful for the club.

