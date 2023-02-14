Matters of State with Phil Donato

CONFIDENCE IN COMMITMENT?
Back in September last year, I was the first lone voice in the NSW Parliament to raise the issue of our flood and wet weather-damaged regional roads, and I hammered home the message to the NSW Government until they started taking notice. They were slow to respond, and when they did finally respond the amount they offered to regional councils to assist in repairs of local roads was, well, laughable.
Further political and public pressure was applied to the government, and the financial commitment for repair was increased - but it was hardly enough to appropriately assist our council's to repair the widespread damage.
The damage sustained to roads across rural and regional NSW is extraordinary, and councils lack the financial capability to repair them, so they needed financial assistance from government.
Safety on our roads has been compromised, and the damage sustained to vehicles has been costly, too. Business is also affected, with road transport subject to delays and increases in transport costs.
Last week the NSW Government announced they would commit to funding one billion dollars for regional roads via three separate road programs, namely the Fixing Local Roads, Fast Tracking Freight, and Build Back Better road programs.
One billion is an enormous amount of money, but it's realistically an amount needed to get regional roads to spec and facilitate safe road travel while supporting business and lifestyle here in the bush. The problem is that the Nationals Liberals Government have said it's contingent on the coalition being returned to government at the March 25th state election.
What we must all bear in mind is that, even if they retain government, the National-Liberal coalition have a track record of not honouring their announced commitments for costly infrastructure projects; they reneged on the Bells Line Expressway, they've given-up on starting the Blue Mountains Tunnel, they've shelved the raising the Wyangala Dam wall, the fast rail strategy has all but been buried.
They also have a history of re-announcing previously announced funding, and using fancy program names to fool the general public.
Don't get me wrong, I welcome government funding commitments for regional NSW - but the NSW Government have had ample time to have announced this well before now, and in such a way as to ensure the funding was not contingent on the coalition government being returned.
Nationals and Liberals' election promises, and their commitment to large and costly infrastructure projects, is certainly questionable - based on their track record.
If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected next month, you can rely on me to pursue the new government on the delivery on essential roads funding, whether the coalition is returned to government, or not.
FLOOD RESPONSE
While floodwaters may have gone, for now, there remains damage to homes and infrastructure, and ongoing impact to people's lives and livelihoods. In recent weeks I've visited with Forbes and Eugowra locals whose homes were damaged by the recent floods.
I wanted to see how the recovery process was going. I understand there are delays in the processing of requests for financial assistance via Service NSW, so I've been able to assist in several cases to get those claims moving along.
If you need assistance with the pace of the claims process, please contact my office and we will endeavour to assist you.
I have also been in touch with the Premier's office and sought consideration for financial assistance packages, similar to that which has been availed to flood-affected homeowners at Lismore, for pre-flood value property buybacks, raising of homes, and retrofits.
I am advised the Premier's office is now liaising with the Federal Government regarding these elements of support. I'll be sure to update you all as I learn more.
MEAT & GREET BBQ
This Thursday 16th February 2023, I will be hosting a free barbeque at Victoria Park in Forbes between 11:30am and 2pm. It's a great opportunity for me to meet with locals in a relaxed atmosphere and to have a chat while enjoying a tasty lunch. All are invited, so I hope to see you there.
SAFE HAVEN
Most of you are already aware of my long-running commitment to bettering mental health care and the prevention of suicide. Safe Haven at Parkes was opened in late 2021, which is doing fantastic work in supporting members of the community with mental health challenges.
In the relatively short time they've been operating, Parkes' Safe Haven have welcomed almost 1,000 clients - who've travelled in from as far as Canowindra, Cowra, and Lake Cargelligo, and of course Forbes.
The support of the passionate and professional staff at the Safe Haven has certainly improved many of those people's lives and has been a great success.
I dropped in for a visit last week, and even though it's centrally based in the main street of the town, the facility is a very peaceful and welcoming space, with areas of privacy.
Given we are now thinking on this subject, let's all check in on one-another and be vigilant of the mental health and wellbeing of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.
Take care everyone, Phil.
