Forbes Advocate

Sporting Shooters news: Cameron Smith claims West Memorial win

By Tony Bratton
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:20pm
The Forbes sporting clays held their monthly shoot on Sunday February 12, for the Graham West Memorial Trophy. This shoot was a 100 target five stand shoot.

