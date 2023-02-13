Sporting Shooters news: Cameron Smith claims West Memorial win

The Forbes sporting clays held their monthly shoot on Sunday February 12, for the Graham West Memorial Trophy. This shoot was a 100 target five stand shoot.
The weather was warm with strong breeze from the south west. There were 12 members in attendance from Forbes, Parkes and Gooloogong. The results were:
First in AA grade, Cameron Smith, 21-21-19-18 total 79;
First in A grade, Sean McCarthey, 19-19-19-20 total 77; second in A grade, Clinton Duffy (Parkes) 19-21-17-20 total 77; Sean McCarthey and Clinton Duffy had to have a 20 target shoot off and Sean McCarthey won 18 targets to 15.
First in B grade, Ben Smith, 17-17-19-19 total 72; second in B grade, Adrian Hodges, 21-18-17-15 total 71; other B grade scores were; Des Shead 16-17-18-17 total 68; Mitch McGirr(Parkes) 13-21-17-17 total 68; Matt Duffy(Parkes) 14-16-18-16 total 64; Norm Brook, 16-13-15-19 total 63;
First in C grade; David Coleman, 13-15-19-17 total 64; second in C grade, Anthony Bratton, 12-12-14-15 total 53; Wayne Taylor (Gooloogong) 16-9 total 25.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot on Sunday March 12, this shoot will be for the Cliff Bradley Memorial Trophy, the trophy shoot is a 25 target DTL points score followed by a 75 target field shoot starting at 10am.
For all information on clay target shooting contact Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151.
The Forbes sporting clay members take note there will not be any shoot on Easter weekend on April 9.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be on this Sunday February 19 starting at 10am, The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be Wednesday March 1 starting at 2pm.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook; Ben Smith; David Coleman 0427401263 AH.
All shoots are at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome to attend. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can fill out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541 or Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to all Forbes SSAA ranges. Like us on facebook @ Forbes Sporting Shooters.
