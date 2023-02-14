Seniors Festival ends on a high note with Variety Concert

The 2023 Seniors Festival has wrapped up with the ever-popular Variety Concert at Forbes Town Hall.
Over 12 big days, locals have been encouraged to "give it a go" with numerous local groups encouraging new members.
Our family history group, men's shed, croquet club and tai chi all opened their doors to new members, and yYoga, pottery and art classes were on offer.
Sunday's concert featured musical entertainment from our Senior Singers choir, flute by Gerry Foster, pipe organ by Maz Rees, piano by Barbara Bruce and vocals by Kimberley Ryan.
