Forbes Advocate

Seniors Festival ends on a high note with Variety Concert

February 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Seniors Festival has wrapped up with the ever-popular Variety Concert at Forbes Town Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.