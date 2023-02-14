Orange medical students say increased investment in simulation technology will help keep homegrown doctors in the region.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) recently announced a $1.4 million investment by mining company Newcrest Mining to establish a simulation room for medical students to practice in.
Like many parts of regional NSW, Orange and surrounding towns like Forbes and Parkes have struggled with GP and nursing shortages.
The lack of palliative care services available in the colour city is just one issue in the health system raised by candidates ahead of the election in March.
Parkes-born medical student Hannah Hawkins said being able to study close to home was the difference between her choosing medicine or another career.
"I know I wouldn't be studying medicine if I had to go to Sydney," she said.
"I always had an interest in medicine but we lost our GP in my home and it's been locum since then so it was really about wanting to fill that gap I guess."
She said the technology, officially named the Newcrest Rural Health Simulation Centre and located at CSU's Bloomfield site, would take students to the next level.
"I feel so excited when we get to use it because it's about confidence once we actually get out on the floor," she said.
"It's one thing to learn it all in theory and we do get to practice but not those emergency situations.
"To be able to see it all happening in these amazing simulators, it gives you confidence to be able to do it in a real life situation."
Fellow second-year trainee Eve West said the equipment would have a flow on effect beyond just Orange.
"It really opens doors for the rural communities and the whole region," she said.
"Especially because Orange is such a big hub now so it allows us to develop skills that we wouldn't otherwise have. Rural towns are sometimes left to their own devices."
CSU Dean of Rural Medicine Professor Lesley Forster said the simulation centre would be used by a wide range of health professionals, not just students.
"Our whole aim is to train students for rural areas," she said.
"The hospital and GPs in the area will all be able to be involved in learning the essentials. With the money we will also be setting up a mobile centre.
"We can take that to all the small towns in the region and practice with health staff."
Newcrest Cadia general manager Mr Aaron Brannigan said the company was proud to be investing in a long-term project for the community.
"Working with the community is a really important aspect as Cadia Valley operations has such a long life here in Orange," he said.
"This project itself is not something that is being delivered by us, it's something that organisations and the community apply for.
"The projects are thought of by the community, the people who will be benefiting from it."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
