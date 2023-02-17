The Forbes Advocate is looking for Forbes's ugliest dog.
We don't think Forbes can better the recent effort of the United Kingdom but we're going to, with your help, give it a crack.
Peggy, a four year old cross breed, was named the ugliest dog in Britain.
If we receive enough entries we'll compile an online gallery of the entries and publish them in a print edition of The Advocate.
We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them.
Pretty pets need not apply.
To enter please send a photo of your dog along with his/her name, age and breed to andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au and don't forget to mention where you live and your name.
The only conditions are that the dog must still be with us and must reside in Forbes Shire.
The UK's ugliest dog Peggy is believed to be a pug/Chinese crested mix.
Peggy was unadopted for six long months before her owner finally took her home.
She won the contest after being selected from hundreds of entries from dogs from all over England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
